Internet users laugh at his vaccine FAQ (20 tweets)

On August 2, 2021, President Emmanuel Macron posted a vaccine FAQ on Instagram and Tiktok while on vacation. He urged internet users to ask him lots of questions about the vaccine and COVID-19 in order to fight “disinformation”.

Internet users have mobilized widely to ask questions of the President of the Republic and divert his intervention thanks to a multitude of montages and questions that sometimes deviate from the original topic. We invite you to come back with 20 tweets on the many misappropriations the President was subjected to, which we are now having read to you.

1)

pic.twitter.com/S2suQmprie

August 2, 2021

2)

pic.twitter.com/3dYjWMvp3N

August 2, 2021

3)

pic.twitter.com/MRvAr95yth

August 2, 2021

4)

– I go take a shower

-without me ? pic.twitter.com/DqS0y5Pvs0

August 2, 2021

5)

WHO WAS THAT ? cc @EmmanuelMacron # COVID19 #PassSanitaire pic.twitter.com/vqiJ7CmhJh

August 4, 2021

6)

pic.twitter.com/HcOzzPeFLY

August 3, 2021

7)

– HELLO TO ALL FRIENDS, for those who do not know me, your vaccinated grandmothers who are on TV, friends … !! # manif7aout #macron #TikTok pic.twitter.com/AFln7SVf9C

August 2, 2021

8th)

#TikTok #MacronDemission #PassSanitaireDeLaHonte

Emmanuel #Macron live from the World Cup at Fort de #Bregancon !!!! pic.twitter.com/u3mSQBm0YG

August 2, 2021

9)

Macron when he had 1 hour of glue pic.twitter.com/xOVnjK9ypw

August 3, 2021

10)

The polo shirt, let’s admit it … The t-shirt was really limited but it is fraudulent! pic.twitter.com/iPUtkXVhEx

August 3, 2021

11)

Macron: Sits at his desk in class.

Brigitte comes home to start her class *

Macron: pic.twitter.com/expl9wjJZY

August 3, 2021

12)

Seeing Vladimir Putin without a shirt on a bear shocked me less than seeing Macron in a mdrr t-shirt https://t.co/OxR1ivLiK0

August 2, 2021

13)

Emmanuel Macron, famous Polynesian epidemiologist, answers all your questions about the vaccine pic.twitter.com/GiAYuc2Hav

August 2, 20211)

The questions from Internet users and the equally eccentric answers from the President (or his community manager (s)) were also disseminated on social networks. You can find some of them below:

14)

Ptdr Macron on Tiktok he’s a great influencer I love his videos

August 2, 2021

fifteen)

he has to put on Macron ??????? pic.twitter.com/aLK1Zpyxs1

August 3, 2021

16)

This answer is amazing, I refuse to believe it is Macron who responded pic.twitter.com/YClorCs9TI

August 3, 2021

17)

Questions about Macron’s Tiktok video can kill me where we are # COVID19 #TikTok #Vaccine #video #Macron pic.twitter.com/nKqrdfIpyt

August 3, 2021

18)

pic.twitter.com/YDbyiLxBV1

August 3, 2021

19)

It’s too much, I feel like we’re in an alternate reality pic.twitter.com/mg7du0eGhe

August 3, 2021

20)

The comments under Macron’s Tiktok are amazing pic.twitter.com/HSo0bRwNQm

August 3, 2021

