Internet users humorously prepare their New Year’s Eve under Covid-19 (20 tweets)

1

It’s December 31st, 2021 and it’s time to celebrate the new year. However, like last New Year’s Eve, this is also characterized by Covid-19 and the new restrictions. Internet users have also told their disappointments with a lot of humor and a second degree!

# 1

If your plans for #New Years fall through #RHONY pic.twitter.com/cueMIwDAml

December 29, 2021

# 2

When you train for the #Silvester … when there are no more chairs ud83dudc4d #Assis #Castex pic.twitter.com/OFIJhCHSmq

December 29, 2021

# 3

Ideas for New Years Eve ud83eudd14ud83dude02 #Neujahr #humor ud83dude09 pic.twitter.com/WpgcJLgddz

December 28, 2021

# 4

If you are preparing for 2022 ud83eudd2a #New Year # NewYear2022 #Covid pic.twitter.com/Rn1gpk8B1i

December 30, 2021

# 5

I looked at the “list” of places I can still visit, and suddenly it’s the swinger clubs? #New Year

December 29, 2021

# 6

Me on New Year’s Eve #NouvelAn pic.twitter.com/xnctjmVfdg

December 31, 2021

# 7

We are preparing the #New Years
It takes some imagination to be able to move between us without getting up! pic.twitter.com/k7JbGMvwFM

December 31, 2021

# 8th

Hello Twitter! It’s Friday and it’s free again for the last day of the year, so tonight we’re having a drink with our friends, but … SIT! #NewYear pic.twitter.com/YGLa3bqtG1

December 31, 2021

# 9

On the way to 2022 ud83dudc40 #NouvelAn pic.twitter.com/4JX3G9i5ez

December 30, 2021

# 10

Good news ! The vaccination certificate is not required for the traditional #NouvelY car burn.
So stop saying that the government wants to control the lives of the French.

December 30, 2021

# 11

The #New Year celebrations must be about safety! All united in the face of the health crisis u270aud83cudffd pic.twitter.com/NtUne5AmPY

December 30, 2021

# 12

I’m trying to reach the end of the year without being Covid-positive … # Castex19h #teletravail #GreveGenerale #NouvelAn pic.twitter.com/NR7Vasbtcp

December 30, 2021

# 13

My friend thinks we will be in the 22nd century ud83dude2d #NouvelAn pic.twitter.com/8Rm6aY2QQq

December 30, 2021

# 14

– What are you doing for the new year? #New Year
Me: pic.twitter.com/6TBCT4akUC

December 30, 2021

# fifteen

Sniff some chloroquine for the #NouvelAn ud83eudd75ud83eudd75ud83eudd75 pic.twitter.com/7mzZ9K7fWq

December 26, 2021

# 16

The Covid entering a bar during #New Years but everyone is sitting pic.twitter.com/LAVcOPF8N6

December 30, 2021

# 17

Omicron is caught standing and after 2 a.m. #New Years https://t.co/CvVwW4cn6r

December 29, 2021

# 18

Flash messages # COVID19
For #New Year, Snow White is surrounded by 6 of the 7 dwarfs, Atchoum actually tested positive pic.twitter.com/8hrq3s2PEG

December 29, 2021

# 19

The fireworks sellers before the Covid VS the fireworks sellers after the Covid .. # Castex19h #teletravail #GreveGenerale #NouvelAn pic.twitter.com/La8Q3P9F2d

December 30, 2021

# 20

ud83cudfadud83dude08 On your masks …
Loans …
Orgy !! #NewYear #masked #tousanticovid ud83eudd73ud83dude1c pic.twitter.com/131WlQM5sl

December 27, 2021

If you enjoyed this article, don’t hesitate to check out the best reactions from internet users to the new restrictions announced by Jean Castex last week.

