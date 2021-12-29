Internet users feast on the first episode (25 tweets)

Episode 1 of the Boba Fett Book series was released today on Disney + and many internet users have already discovered it. We invite you to take a look back at 25 tweets illustrating the previous mindset of Star Wars fans so you can see if the show is worth getting started.

We offer you this first part without spoilers, so that you can get your own picture of the series. The second part of the article will contain loot.

1)

Boba Fett’s subject. That’s the tweet

December 29, 2021

2)

The #habenOfBobaFett series is already a master class. Episode 1 calm, but so promising that we can only wait impatiently for the sequel. When the real fun starts it gets amazing. pic.twitter.com/KKf5uoIbpk

December 29, 2021

3)

My general feelings about this first episode of #TheBookOfBobaFett:

A good set up of the décor and an introduction to the series, but I need more, a little extra that conquers me, a little cameo, I’m not saying no …

And you ? Who would you like to see on the show?

December 29, 2021

4)

I think The Mandalorian is a very nice first episode with a different atmosphere and I am happy to see the duo Boba / Fennec again

The subject is a master class (goat Ludwig Göransson) #TheBookOfBobaFett pic.twitter.com/bvQutBOy7e

December 29, 2021

5)

Honestly, not disappointed with this first episode of #TheBookOfBobaFett

The action scenes are well done, the relationship with Boba Fennec is going well. Then the flashbacks are clearly awesome and serve so much for the story. Can’t wait to find out more!

And the music! A PLEASURE ! pic.twitter.com/a0LIIeeilK

December 29, 2021

6)

it’s a good badass Boba and Fennec duo

And I really liked this introductory sequence and the very useful flashbacks, we finally have answers, the time has come!

the musical atmosphere of the episode #coreOfBobaFett pic.twitter.com/60yiKf3INQ

December 29, 2021

7)

I just saw #TheBookOfBobaFett Chapter 1 and love it! Would have preferred a longer episode but the first few minutes are amazing. I am eagerly awaiting the sequel! pic.twitter.com/Tk72U3ll5s

December 29, 2021

8th)

Ok #TheBookOfBobaFett it’s 1000% validated, similar to #TheMandalorian, we find this bg by Boba Fett and what a treat.

The choreographies are impressive, the sets are always so convincing and the music in short, I dive back into the SW universe pic.twitter.com/pTJbxi0S4I

December 29, 2021

9)

The series starts strong! It alternates well between the past and the present, we have time to discover both without going too far. The action scenes are always so cool (@Rodriguez) and so is the soundtrack. The only drawback: the duration … #TheBookOfBobaFett validated https://t.co/1CYnru7fGa pic.twitter.com/8WNkxkfU69

December 29, 2021

10)

#BobaFett #TheBookOfBobaFett

Very pleasant start to the series of flashbacks which explains well what he knows from the past and a good lineup of the different clans on Tatooine. (Special mention of the beautiful grave beige Twelek). Can’t wait to see what happens next. pic.twitter.com/ObT4NdtGVV

December 29, 2021

11)

(Message without spoilage) #TheBookOfBobaFett starts off very, very well with an episode that lays the foundation for the series and really makes you want more! pic.twitter.com/92PBkyWZZd

December 29, 2021

12)

#TheBookOfBobaFett review sequence:

The first episode is really very cool, I would have wished for more than the current one, but the flashbacks are really well staged.

Very happy to find this legend again with his own 9/10 series. pic.twitter.com/fIliZnrnsD

December 29, 2021

13)

Pretty nice first episode, very cool music, allows the uninitiated of the universe to integrate well.

Now we need to see what the sequel to #TheBookOfBobaFett has in store for us. pic.twitter.com/Sxf2Ymv0Jc

December 29, 2021

14)

What a crazy first episode, the show is going to be great #TheBookOfBobaFett

December 29, 2021

fifteen)

I liked #TheBookOfBobaFett very much. I was never a huge fan of the character, but now I really appreciate discovering his story. I think it was a good first episode

(Boba’s topic) pic.twitter.com/bdM8fcnxXq

December 29, 2021

16)

I was just watching episode 1 of Boba Fett’s book, the 38 minutes went by so quickly! I would like the following pic.twitter.com/JjZOTgkZdU please

December 29, 2021

17)

The Boba Fett episode was so cool that in the end I got the seum, I felt like it was only 10 minutes. I’m looking forward to the sequel #TheBookOfBobaFett pic.twitter.com/A5xnKmIwpG

December 29, 2021

18)

Too good this first episode of the Book of Boba Fett. pic.twitter.com/U7wx64hkAC

December 29, 2021

19)

A very good start for #TheBookOfBobaFett, we see everything I wanted to know about Boba Fett in the first episode and it makes us even more excited for the sequel. pic.twitter.com/7HLgmptGvk

December 29, 2021

20)

Check out Boba Fett (TBOB) Episode 1:

Good introductory episode, a bit short for my taste. But what a pleasure to return to this world in the heart of Tatooine! It’s super concrete, and despite a few lazy CGIs, we believe in it.

The Mandoverse remains Star Wars top tier pic.twitter.com/BWM5Tp539o

December 29, 2021

PLEASE NOTE: From here on, the article contains loot for episode 1 of The Book of Boba Fett series. Don’t read any further if you don’t want to read it.

Warning, the spoiler starts here.

As you can see for yourself, Sarlacc’s release did not convince all viewers who have a lot to say about this moment.

1)

#TheBookOfBobaFett

After I cut the sarlacc which is an important element in the character I don’t get it

There we should have given everything to show the will of the character, but also the dangerousness of the Sarlacc, which is often brought forward.

Then to see, but good. pic.twitter.com/Q9onlSqU0k

December 29, 2021

2)

Very nice this first episode of #TheBookOfBobaFett.

(Attention spoilers)

Just a little disappointed that his escape from Sarlacc was so quick, but the rest, be it in picture or sound, has been very successful so far. pic.twitter.com/rDvFsOb3uf

December 29, 2021

3)

#TheBookOfBobaFett nice episode, the flashbacks are superb despite being released from the Sarlacc too quickly, a good bestiary, the duo of Fennec and Boba work well, but it’s too short for a pilot we don’t even know where the main plot is taking us and use your jetpack

December 29, 2021

4)

5)

On the other hand, I can be wrong, but shouldn’t he be much younger if he is eaten by the Sarlacc? Gender 30/35 years max? I know the actor has 60 brooms but they could’ve been fucking some cgi in the flashbacks jsp mdrrr #TheBookOfBobaFett

December 29, 2021

And you, what did you think of that first episode? Don’t hesitate to give us any feedback on this matter in our comments section! And if you want to know more about the Sarlacc release, you can consult our previous article on the subject.