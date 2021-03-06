Internet users express their disappointment with the last episode

The successful miniseries of the moment, WandaVision, ended this Friday with a fairly long final episode that left a half fig for many viewers. The series, which was to introduce Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was at the center of many fan theories about the future development of the great Marvel adventure. And some have more or less expressed their disappointment.

Obviously, this article can contain a lot of spoilers. If you haven’t seen the episode before, we recommend that you come back after watching this series to learn more about everything that has been said in the past few weeks.

/! SPOILER /!

Wandavision: the best Marvel series?

WandaVision, it’s over. Certainly the miniseries that Disney + made a lot of subscriptions to. A single season that many have enjoyed watching over the past few weeks and in each of its episodes has made the hearts of superhero fans vibrate. It was also a really good bridge for many who were new to the MCU to get interested in it.

The series laid the foundation for many fan theories. It served as the primer for the next stages of the MCU and introduced several elements that should be important for its continuation.

A finale shared by the fans

WandaVision didn’t just make people happy, however. The final episode managed to survive a Game of Thrones effect by delivering an ending that many consider “acceptable” and “agreed” with little surprise or key moment. In fact, many were waiting for answers to be the only ones to ask. For example, the character from Quicksilver who was supposed to introduce the X-Men was the one who disappointed fans the most.

Lowkey disappoints that Pietro is only a townie, but still a good finale. #WandaVisionFinale #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/vAtNnkALMp

March 5, 2021

A little disappointed with Pietro, even if it’s still a good final episode

I am disappointed and upset … ud83d ude29 # WandaVision

March 5, 2021

I am disgusted and disappointed …

The more I think about it, the more disappointed I am in the #WandaVisionFinale. They are so lazy that they couldn’t even do the most lazy surprise. So much potential and then BLAH #WandaVision https://t.co/6T4cbEpHUP

March 5, 2021

The more I think about it, the more disappointed I am with the Wandavision finale. They were so lazy that they couldn’t surprise us any more lazy. So much potential for nothing …

The # WandVision finale was an absolutely emotional roller coaster ride.

Take a box of tissues

Prepare for your “theories” to be disappointed

And get an Emmy for this show pic.twitter.com/o3iTQUXydY

March 5, 2021

Take a box of tissues. Prepare to be disappointed with our theories. And to think that this show got an Emmy …

#WandaVision

I loved the finale but couldn’t help but be disappointed with the … * spoiler alert *

Lack of cameo that was so hyped. #marvel #mcu

March 5, 2021

I liked the last episode but was very disappointed with the lack of cameo I was hyping myself for.

lovely final episode of #WandaVision, although a little “agree” and still pretty loaded in the ease of scriptwriting that I found.

March 5, 2021

Oh personally, I am not disappointed with the rest of the haha. I had also done a lot of theory, I read a lot, but I got carried away with the series!

I’m just disgusted with #Pietro because he’s one of my favorite characters and Marvel & Fox in the X-Men they spit on him ud83d ude14

March 5, 2021

I think the theory about the different magics that the colors of the infinity stones have is incredible and cool #WandaVision

– WANDA = RED = REALITY

– DR STRANGE = ORANGE = AME

– AGATHA = PURPLE = POWER

– BILLY = BLUE = ROOM

– HELA from Thor and strange = GREEN = TIME

March 1, 2021

The theory about WandaVision and the possible appearance of Nightmare, Mephisto or Doctor Strange has cast a spell over the people. It’s still a series to develop Wanda’s character. It looks like people are expecting an Avengers Endgame.

March 5, 2021

After a lot of promises bah … I was a bit disappointed with the last episode of Wandavision … I liked more of the theory, but I think it came too easily … after it’s nice as a series, I’m good liked … except for the ending

March 5, 2021