Internet users disappointed and upset with McDonald’s new burgers

More McDonald’s novelties that customers of the famous fast food restaurant do not appeal to. After the launch of Chicken Avocado in February, which was criticized by many consumers, it is now the turn of Fish Wasabi and McWrap Tokyo & Chicken Wasabi to disappoint customers. Still, they made their mouths watery.

Over the past few years, many McDonald’s customers have been genuinely disappointed not to discover new products while KFC and Burger King offer them on a regular basis. We had the McBaguette, the McVeggie, the McChoconuts, or even the Chicken Avocado, but these different sandwiches didn’t last long. The bug has recipes that are not necessarily original or that appeal to a specific target group. This time it’s a simple fillet-o-fish with wasabi sauce added and the second is a chicken wrap with wasabi sauce. If the recipe wasn’t exactly dreamy on paper, those who could taste didn’t really like their experience. As with the chicken avocado, there was a problem with the sauce that was pointed out. We let you see in tweets and pictures.

1)

Even for wasabi, McDo’s crackers, what’s that fraudulent dose pic.twitter.com/vydrZf9Etz

May 16, 2021

2)

At McDonald’s, they just brought out a fish fillet and wasabi that looks absolutely despicable. I don’t see who would like to eat this other than a dog pic.twitter.com/2d3B1y2n6v

May 13, 2021

3)

I tried the wrap and wasabi fillet at McDonald’s …

The wasabi fillet is good, which is very good as I don’t like fish

But the wasabi wrap let me down a bit, it was as good as the fillet, I was expecting it to get better

May 11, 2021

4)

The wasabi wrap at mcdo is the worst I’ve ever eaten. I am not joking

May 15, 2021

5)

I do not recommend changing mcdos wasabi the day after the evening

May 17, 2021

6)

I just tried the fish wasabi and wrap wasabi from McDonald’s.

It’s not bad, but very anecdotal. We really don’t smell the horseradish. There are sandwiches with no real personality, we certainly won’t be going back. Pity

May 15, 2021

7)

The wasabi sandwich at McDonald’s, but who sent me? I am eating my sandwich and crying with a runny nose

Never again

May 11, 2021

8th)

The Japanese who see McDonald’s use their wasabi pic.twitter.com/cERQJAr19s

May 13, 2021

9)

I took a fish fillet with Wasabi Tal Hour, it is really the worst of Mcdos creations ud83eudd2e

May 13, 2021

10)

the wasabi fish of the mcdo is really too good on the other hand your nose burns it’s serious, it looks like you’re eating a tablespoon of mustard

May 13, 2021

11)

The audience addressed by Mcdo released the Filet O Fish Wasabi: pic.twitter.com/12XjLqMri8

May 13, 2021

12)

I’ll test the wasabi thing for you mddrrr pic.twitter.com/MbJ7Dr8onv

May 14, 2021

C not boonn vrmt jss deg mdrrr

May 14, 2021

13)

There were 1 million ingredients to add but they had to fuck wasabi https://t.co/3kEVkzyToB

May 12, 2021

14)

smokes me pcq they just put wasabi in it and hop c labeled japanese djdsksj jeez https://t.co/8lHVi2guEd

May 11, 2021

fifteen)

The wasabi fillet o fish is the worst sandwich I have eaten in my life. Do not taste this filth saw pic.twitter.com/pHu7perUor

May 14, 2021

16)

Macdo wasabi is more like wazebi

May 12, 2021

17)

Don’t take the fillet o fish wasabi, it smells like its mother pic.twitter.com/CGXwTxucAs

May 14, 2021

18)

Is that wasabi ????? pic.twitter.com/gRkES60daa

May 14, 2021