Internet users commented on the end of episode 22 with humor (17 tweets)

SNK Episode 22 was eagerly awaited by all fans to see how Eren’s decision would play out. We’ve been treated to some memorable moments, and we invite you to discover the best reactions to those moments in this article.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Attack on Titan Season 4 Episode 22. Don’t read any further if you don’t want to read it.

Episode 22 of Attack on Titan season 4 gave us some very nice scenes that reminded us of previous seasons, with an end-of-the-world atmosphere as a bonus. Mikasa, Jean, and Armin used their abilities to wipe out many Prime Titans, and at the very end of the episode we finally find Annie when Eren destroyed all the fossils to trigger the Great Earthquake. So Annie is free and we will see her in the next episode. Netizens commented en masse on this episode, from MAPPA’s animation of Annie to the discussions surrounding Eren’s decision. And we let you find below the 17 best reactions (sometimes very funny) to this episode:

1)

Armin as Eren wants to kill everyone #SNKsaison4Part2 #ShingekiNoKyojin #SNK pic.twitter.com/TAhfTAtzGC

February 13, 2022

2)

Annie who is back after 56 episodes #ShingekiNoKyojin #AttackonTitanFinalSeason pic.twitter.com/egQ5wZm72t

February 13, 2022

3)

She would have said Tatakae I wasn’t even surprised #ShingekiNoKyojin #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 pic.twitter.com/4wWg91lRyz

February 13, 2022

4)

The incredible parallels to SNK. We like that.#AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2#ShingekiNoKyojin pic.twitter.com/DoU7ekoh7p

February 13, 2022

5)

Annie wakes up in the middle of the end of the world #AttackOnTitan #ShingekiNoKyojin #AttackonTitanFinalSeason pic.twitter.com/D69ia7wkNb

February 13, 2022

6)

Jean taking control in this episode but it’s a big YES#ShingekiNoKyojin#AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 pic.twitter.com/Q4fY6hTICB

February 13, 2022

7)

#ShingekiNoKyojin

The Return of the Clashes Soldiers in 3D Outfit Against the Abominable Titan pic.twitter.com/asU8Ek3ViR

February 13, 2022

8th)

#ShingekiNoKyojin

It still hurts to see what became of pixis pic.twitter.com/DCgZN8eINq

February 13, 2022

9)

The parallel between Eren and Gaby >>>#ShingekiNoKyojin #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 pic.twitter.com/jH0w3dFqNg

February 13, 2022

10)

Like a slight urge to cry and you?#ShingekiNoKyojin #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 pic.twitter.com/veafAaR6eD

February 13, 2022

11)

The episode ending with Annie the GOAT returning, Mikasa still at her best titan level, the hostess who was just awesome and legendary, I loved the episode! #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 #ShingekiNoKyojin pic.twitter.com/8ThJxG0vyB

February 13, 2022

12)

WHEN I TALK TO YOU ABOUT SYMBOLICS IN SNK (and there are many others)

It’s too epic saw there’s almost 10 years between these two episodes pic.twitter.com/Xqsy2koZFs

February 13, 2022

13)

Annie who locks herself up for 10 years to save her life but comes back when the world ends pic.twitter.com/lYRHnFMrTM

February 13, 2022

14)

fifteen)

Annie when she sees all her friends who are 10 years older, people from Mahr to Paradise and a hundred colossal titans in the same place #AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 pic.twitter.com/T432xSHR6H

February 13, 2022

16)

The incredible episode between the crazy animation, the choice of the legendary East and the return of Annie

THE BIG CHILLS #ShingekiNoKyojin#AttackonTitanFinalSeasonpart2 pic.twitter.com/giqcUjVtx2

February 13, 2022

17)

This is the best episode of Mappa

February 13, 2022

And if you want to know which anime was voted best anime of 2021, you can read our previous article on the subject.