Internet users comment on the best moments of the Olympic Games (30 tweets)

Internet users comment on the best moments of the Olympic Games (30 tweets)

The 2020 Olympics started on July 23rd and it has to be said that they take place in a special health context. In fact, despite the progress of vaccination, they’re taking place behind closed doors because of the pandemic. However, that does not prevent internet users from commenting on the best moments of the Olympics with humor. Without further ado, discover the top tweets about the famous competition held in the land of the rising sun!

# 1

When I see the team that sends Spain to the Olympics compared to ours with L1 clubs that didn’t want to play the game, I tell myself that we are really not a football country, but a country of footix mdr #mexfra # JOTokyo # JO2020 pic .twitter.com / LCvQDFbRd9

July 22, 2021

# 2

WHERE ARE YOU GOING ???? STAY LAAAA !!! pic.twitter.com/zwkPCw711q

July 27, 2021

# 3

Gignac on the French Olympic team: pic.twitter.com/y9cPbCPiot

July 25, 2021

# 4

I don’t know if you recognize the surrealism of the # JO2020 opening ceremony: people say hello in an empty stadium … pic.twitter.com/ZwzE3Ib6jT

July 23, 2021

# 5

It’s cute, all of your fencing events at the Olympics …

But honestly … if there was an ax test he would still have a lot of jaws. # JO2020

July 25, 2021

# 6

Gignac, since he saw Savanier play: pic.twitter.com/9oHEpcLkJy

July 25, 2021

# 7

British Virgin Islands at #Olympic Games pic.twitter.com/4QNmznEUkG

July 23, 2021

# 8th

I love the French at the Olympics. There will be more in 20-30 hours. pic.twitter.com/HM96zSTr6Q

July 26, 2021

# 9

2:30 am that I am going through the ordeal of this ceremony, I digress for 5 minutes and I miss France. pic.twitter.com/pFqArmt2mL

July 23, 2021

# 10

Gift pic.twitter.com/Q7zmJTx7Q1

July 23, 2021

# 11

How could France with Zizou and Robben have been dismantled from Mexico?

I do not understand ! #edf #FRAMEX pic.twitter.com/6rFrYwLZA7

July 22, 2021

# 12

I have the right to say that Ripoll is an overrated shit trainer? #Framex #JOTokyo

July 22, 2021

# 13

JRPG fans listen to the music during the Nations Parade. # Olympics #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/s8jOVuTTmn

July 23, 2021

# 14

Okay so the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony, it’s a huge blind test of video game music https://t.co/Loj2bzu7ZG

July 23, 2021

# fifteen

The opportunity to remember that in 2012 we had an extraordinary opening ceremony #OpeningCeremony # Tokyo2020 #JeuxOlympiques #Olympics pic.twitter.com/9FoLA73IwU

July 23, 2021

# 16

Commentators aren’t saying the marching land is a former colony #JeuxOlympiques # JO2020 pic.twitter.com/2DDJKA2RKx

July 23, 2021

# 17

The French Olympic team if Gignac weren’t there pic.twitter.com/JnsGRJVZo0

July 25, 2021

# 18

Thauvin if you have to sign up in Mexico // Thauvin if you have to beat the Mexico team pic.twitter.com/RSHFZnGn5w

July 22, 2021

# 19

Pedri he is 18 years old he has just played his 137th game of the season has to stop the massacre he can’t keep the kid pic.twitter.com/HTNHYapddy

July 22, 2021

# 20

Apparently we’re not all ready for # JO2020 yet, but we still hope the athletes have courage and that the medals are with you @jeuxolympiques #JOTokyo pic.twitter.com/WOrFsHCS2L

July 23, 2021

# 21

I like Olympia too much because we scream “ALLEZ ROMAIN” there at 12 noon when we’d never heard of the bitch ten minutes before

July 25, 2021

# 22

I have the impression that I have known the bastard for 10 years and support him, while 10 minutes ago I didn’t even understand why there is a honey farmer with a sword …

July 25, 2021

# 23

pic.twitter.com/X39K9YAdef

July 25, 2021

# 24

Thauvin at this game pic.twitter.com/IOVvon88Mv

July 22, 2021

# 25

Watching a mustached Kuwait duck hunting at 9:30 a.m., because that is also the Olympic Games. pic.twitter.com/MIUy2DhOde

July 26, 2021

# 26

You won’t see any crazier action today! pic.twitter.com/YPFEEZDwNa

July 24, 2021

# 27

Thauvin versus Mexico. pic.twitter.com/rIrDs3k8EU

July 22, 2021

# 28

Clarisse Agbegneno:

pic.twitter.com/8PkqK4ze84

July 27, 2021

# 29

Teddy Riner’s opponent before / after the fight: pic.twitter.com/nzM0F8OJXg

July 26, 2021

# 30

French basketball players wake up this morning. pic.twitter.com/VQ2BpPEzP2

July 26, 2021

Did you like this article? Don’t hesitate to read the best tweets about the 2018 Olympics.