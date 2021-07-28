Internet users comment on the best moments of the Olympic Games (30 tweets)
The 2020 Olympics started on July 23rd and it has to be said that they take place in a special health context. In fact, despite the progress of vaccination, they’re taking place behind closed doors because of the pandemic. However, that does not prevent internet users from commenting on the best moments of the Olympics with humor. Without further ado, discover the top tweets about the famous competition held in the land of the rising sun!
# 1
When I see the team that sends Spain to the Olympics compared to ours with L1 clubs that didn’t want to play the game, I tell myself that we are really not a football country, but a country of footix mdr #mexfra # JOTokyo # JO2020 pic .twitter.com / LCvQDFbRd9
July 22, 2021
# 2
WHERE ARE YOU GOING ???? STAY LAAAA !!! pic.twitter.com/zwkPCw711q
July 27, 2021
# 3
Gignac on the French Olympic team: pic.twitter.com/y9cPbCPiot
July 25, 2021
# 4
I don’t know if you recognize the surrealism of the # JO2020 opening ceremony: people say hello in an empty stadium … pic.twitter.com/ZwzE3Ib6jT
July 23, 2021
# 5
It’s cute, all of your fencing events at the Olympics …
But honestly … if there was an ax test he would still have a lot of jaws. # JO2020
July 25, 2021
# 6
Gignac, since he saw Savanier play: pic.twitter.com/9oHEpcLkJy
July 25, 2021
# 7
British Virgin Islands at #Olympic Games pic.twitter.com/4QNmznEUkG
July 23, 2021
# 8th
I love the French at the Olympics. There will be more in 20-30 hours. pic.twitter.com/HM96zSTr6Q
July 26, 2021
# 9
2:30 am that I am going through the ordeal of this ceremony, I digress for 5 minutes and I miss France. pic.twitter.com/pFqArmt2mL
July 23, 2021
# 10
Gift pic.twitter.com/Q7zmJTx7Q1
July 23, 2021
# 11
How could France with Zizou and Robben have been dismantled from Mexico?
I do not understand ! #edf #FRAMEX pic.twitter.com/6rFrYwLZA7
July 22, 2021
# 12
I have the right to say that Ripoll is an overrated shit trainer? #Framex #JOTokyo
July 22, 2021
# 13
JRPG fans listen to the music during the Nations Parade. # Olympics #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/s8jOVuTTmn
July 23, 2021
# 14
Okay so the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony, it’s a huge blind test of video game music https://t.co/Loj2bzu7ZG
July 23, 2021
# fifteen
The opportunity to remember that in 2012 we had an extraordinary opening ceremony #OpeningCeremony # Tokyo2020 #JeuxOlympiques #Olympics pic.twitter.com/9FoLA73IwU
July 23, 2021
# 16
Commentators aren’t saying the marching land is a former colony #JeuxOlympiques # JO2020 pic.twitter.com/2DDJKA2RKx
July 23, 2021
# 17
The French Olympic team if Gignac weren’t there pic.twitter.com/JnsGRJVZo0
July 25, 2021
# 18
Thauvin if you have to sign up in Mexico // Thauvin if you have to beat the Mexico team pic.twitter.com/RSHFZnGn5w
July 22, 2021
# 19
Pedri he is 18 years old he has just played his 137th game of the season has to stop the massacre he can’t keep the kid pic.twitter.com/HTNHYapddy
July 22, 2021
# 20
Apparently we’re not all ready for # JO2020 yet, but we still hope the athletes have courage and that the medals are with you @jeuxolympiques #JOTokyo pic.twitter.com/WOrFsHCS2L
July 23, 2021
# 21
I like Olympia too much because we scream “ALLEZ ROMAIN” there at 12 noon when we’d never heard of the bitch ten minutes before
July 25, 2021
# 22
I have the impression that I have known the bastard for 10 years and support him, while 10 minutes ago I didn’t even understand why there is a honey farmer with a sword …
July 25, 2021
# 23
pic.twitter.com/X39K9YAdef
July 25, 2021
# 24
Thauvin at this game pic.twitter.com/IOVvon88Mv
July 22, 2021
# 25
Watching a mustached Kuwait duck hunting at 9:30 a.m., because that is also the Olympic Games. pic.twitter.com/MIUy2DhOde
July 26, 2021
# 26
You won’t see any crazier action today! pic.twitter.com/YPFEEZDwNa
July 24, 2021
# 27
Thauvin versus Mexico. pic.twitter.com/rIrDs3k8EU
July 22, 2021
# 28
Clarisse Agbegneno:
pic.twitter.com/8PkqK4ze84
July 27, 2021
# 29
Teddy Riner’s opponent before / after the fight: pic.twitter.com/nzM0F8OJXg
July 26, 2021
# 30
French basketball players wake up this morning. pic.twitter.com/VQ2BpPEzP2
July 26, 2021
