Internet users comment on the American elections!

All night long the eyes of the world were on America, where the presidential election is taking place. If the result is not officially known yet, that hasn’t stopped internet users from commenting on it. For an inevitably fun result.

The whole world is waiting for the result #NuitAmericaine #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/SwKnG4XbGT
4th November 2020

4th November 2020

Kanye West when he saw he only got 0.4% of the vote #NuitAmericaine pic.twitter.com/dLgNtJqSaU
4th November 2020

4th November 2020

#ElectionNight # AmericanNight

Us when we try to capture the voices in the United States pic.twitter.com/KKFwK97bFs

4th November 2020

Chui died there on Twitter the fan, who pretends to be a US specialist. It was the same person who commented on yesterday's episode of Angels ud83d ude02 #NuitAmericaine
4th November 2020

4th November 2020

#NuitAmericaine No, but imagine if we had the same thing in France? "And Manu Macron, who wins the Meurthe-et-Moselle." Suddenly it still looks less classy.
4th November 2020

4th November 2020

At the last minute, Joe Biden is trying to annex Jamaica to gain popularity #ElectionDay https://t.co/FZjnfatYx8
4th November 2020

4th November 2020

It's crazy anyway. This is not our country. We are not directly affected. We are in the middle of the night. But nobody sleeps and everyone is watching these damn elections. These Americans are strong. # ElectionNight # Elections2020 #ElectionDay #NuitAmericaine
4th November 2020

4th November 2020

TF1 in a gruesome dilemma: wait for Donald Trump to speak or put TFOU #ElectionDay #NuitAmericaine
4th November 2020

4th November 2020

The election results are even more fascinating when they fall into Dropper ud83d ude31 #NuitAmericaine #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/2EbcO5bAuX
4th November 2020

4th November 2020

#NuitAmericaine # Elections2020 In any case, the "Swing States" really live up to their name ud83d ude02 pic.twitter.com/ITuVSdMUjL
4th November 2020

4th November 2020

Pollsters, what are we doing tomorrow, Pôle emploi? Because twice in a row … either you're a crook or a big merguez! # Trump2020 #NuitAmericaine pic.twitter.com/cI1Nd5hZS3
4th November 2020

4th November 2020

Imagine if Trump is re-elected, 2021 will be the second season of 2020 … # AmericanNight # Elections2020
4th November 2020

4th November 2020

6:42 … we have a new president ??? Which one ??? The world will survive or not ????? #NuitAmericaine pic.twitter.com/OAB3OXOQ8n
4th November 2020

4th November 2020

Americans are so in front of their screens #NuitAmericaine #ElectionsUS pic.twitter.com/zAIRgWEutl
4th November 2020

4th November 2020

#Direct #ElectionDay It will only take us a few hours to find out the name of China's closest enemy.
4th November 2020

4th November 2020

One sleepless night to learn that "the winner may not be known for several days # Election2020 pic.twitter.com/uCnhj6CBWq
4th November 2020

4th November 2020

1️⃣Trump his last days when he saw the polls

2. Trump in the afternoon after the results start

3. Trump tonight after Texas and California win

4️⃣Trump when hearing Biden very optimistic about a possible LOL win # ElectionDay # Election2020 pic.twitter.com/RSiwFR0vAw

4th November 2020

#Direct #ElectionDay Donald Trump wins a state with a complicated name that no one can find.

Joe Biden at the helm in another state with a shitty name we didn’t even know.

4th November 2020

We recognized you Brigitte, it's good now! …. #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/hHjOfXKyhJ
4th November 2020

4th November 2020

So you have to vote, but essentially you are not voting, it is the states that are voting and then we can wait a few days. # Elections2020 #ElectionDay #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/4at2wfw0Vv
4th November 2020

4th November 2020

I'm more invested in the American elections than in my studies ptdr #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/j65K2fPc2g
4th November 2020

4th November 2020

The other countries, as the gap started to narrow #ElectionNight pic.twitter.com/oD3P3SlB5j
4th November 2020

4th November 2020

[BREAKING] #NightAmerican According to our information, it's complicated for Kanye West
4th November 2020

4th November 2020