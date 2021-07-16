Internet Users Celebrate Skyward Sword’s Arrival on Switch (20 Tweets)

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword game is available on Switch starting today, July 16, 2021. Zelda fans and Internet newbies wanted to celebrate this event with drawings on social networks. Videos, cosplays and some nice anecdotes. We therefore invite you to come back to the 20 best reactions to the game’s arrival on Switch.

1)

Yes, you can sit on the bench.

And also sleep in #SkywardSwordHD #Zelda #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/qDZVG1eJGn

July 16, 2021

Yes, you can sit on the bench.

And fall asleep too.

2)

that’s not mario cart # ゼ ル ダ の 伝 説 #SkywardSwordHD #Zelda #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/uMtwt6r1Vh

July 15, 2021

3)

all my tl who have sword skyward … pic.twitter.com/CmGv7djylX

July 16, 2021

4)

Skyward sword with the most beautiful princess pic.twitter.com/EaYxU1jVB9

July 15, 2021

5)

I remember when I was little and Zelda Skyward Sword was outside, I was scared of the monsters under the clouds. So I was just the beginning of the game in Celesbourg and when I got under the clouds I stopped playing

July 14, 2021

6)

30 minutes of play on the skyward sword and I’m sending Link and Zelda more than ever, it’s awful, it makes me smile tlmnt it’s cute pic.twitter.com/bClGXyOHPQ

July 16, 2021

7)

Too cool this game! #SkywardSwordHD #Zelda #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/ukiOnuvlNQ

July 16, 2021

8th)

The adventure begins! #SkywardSwordHD #Zelda #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/RwHhZmJf8p

July 16, 2021

9)

let’s go

It will be great to get back into this Zelda at the brothel page pic.twitter.com/njtPYNF1R9

July 16, 2021

10)

Happy HD day for my favorite Zelda game #SkywardSwordHD pic.twitter.com/xw9dnCor6f

July 16, 2021

11)

The reason this Zelda is inferior. #SkywardSwordHD #Zelda #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/mh7gCHnBU6

July 16, 2021

12)

Who is ready #SkywardSwordHD #Zelda pic.twitter.com/YNjD8GsCU2

July 16, 2021

13)

LET’S GO! #Zelda #SkywardSwordHD #zelink #LegendOfZelda pic.twitter.com/Y2PLlNgbSd

July 16, 2021

14)

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (Released Today!) #SkywardSwordHD pic.twitter.com/rTNnYqy94Q

July 16, 2021

fifteen)

What if Zelda was a girl? pic.twitter.com/HC4a4HCIH3

July 16, 2021

16)

Hoping some will use the HD version to test it out. He has obvious weaknesses but also undeniable qualities. Clearly, those who say this is the worst Zelda have not all played Zelda. Https://t.co/iluFvLNEoh pic.twitter.com/PtTPsIe6jN

July 16, 2021

17)

“Hello, do you have the latest Zelda …” pic.twitter.com/6djjScsLg9

July 16, 2021

18)

So … I have an idea, but since it’s a Pegi 12 game I won’t say anything.

#SkywardSwordHD #Zelda #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/lsf8IrSQR8

July 16, 2021

19)

Hi everyone, except for those who have never played a Zelda in their life

July 16, 2021

20)

The return of the often misunderstood child prodigy of 2011 …

Zelda Skyward Sword D-Day! pic.twitter.com/Cjg9AiybjV

July 16, 2021

As for you, are you planning on playing Skyward Sword on the Switch? We will let you answer this question via our survey as well as via our comment area! And if you want to know what are the next Zelda tranches that could be customized on Switch very soon, you can consult our previous file on the subject.