Internet users are not interested in new government decisions (16 tweets)

At 1 p.m., on July 21, 2021, Jean Castex took the floor to explain to the French the government’s new decisions regarding the medical passport. In particular, the Prime Minister stated that there will be no verification of the identity of customers of public institutions (that is, bar owners, for example, will not be able to verify the identity of a person presenting their health card) and that at the start of the school year no health passport is required from middle and high school students. Jean Castex also reiterated that vaccinated people are no longer considered “contact cases”. All of these announcements received strong comments and ridicule from internet users. We invite you to read the 16 best tweets on this topic.

1)

Control and verification of the #PassSanitaire in restaurants and bars # castex13h pic.twitter.com/wORqMrOVCC

July 21, 2021

2)

Jean Castex:

“First I want to reassure the French, the Moroccan secret services did not hack my Nokia 3310.” # Castex13h pic.twitter.com/5Rusw0jQaw

July 21, 2021

3)

“Summer is over, stay at home and don’t forget: Without us it would be chaos” # Castex13h pic.twitter.com/IzM2F2a6TX

July 21, 2021

4)

“I have missed not announcing anything new in ages, thanks TF1.” # PassSanitaire # Castex13h pic.twitter.com/ACKqIgu0QL

July 21, 2021

5)

“The mask will be mandatory outdoors and prohibited indoors. It’s a matter of common sense. “# Castex13h pic.twitter.com/G7VLBMMTHk

July 21, 2021

6)

I don’t understand anything anymore, you need a health pass but no ID you need a mask but not in places that are accessible with a health pass and in some places there is a curfew unless there is a brief exception I will go out and scream and I will not come back

July 21, 2021

7)

The hotel’s wifi in Turkey denies me access to French channels !!! So I couldn’t hear Castex on TF1 at 1pm, I’m terribly disappointed …

July 21, 2021

8th)

So if my buddy isn’t vaccinated can he take my passport? I can make a lot of copies. This government is wonderful. # Castex13h #Castex https://t.co/ssQuwjWpIE

July 21, 2021

9)

Jean Castex at 1 p.m. on TF1

I have the impression that I see a sketch of the unknown. Is that a prime minister, seriously? pic.twitter.com/3zGcuEF2pO

July 21, 2021

10)

– Hello Mrs

– Hello

– Your #PassSanitaire please

– Stop

– Mr. Gilles Lavoisant?

– Self

– Bon appetit Madame # Castex13h

July 21, 2021

11)

When we thought about making our comeback in the stadiums, but the 4th wave is coming # Castex13hpic.twitter.com / JpYawWbMcq

July 21, 2021

12)

13)

Okay, basically the last intervention from # Castex13h runs down again like this … pic.twitter.com/2jbQIJtUMg

July 21, 2021

14)

– Why these measures, Mr Castex? The TGV but not the subways, the restaurants, the #Heiler but not the #FDO? Etc …

– Castex: #PassSanitaire # Castex13h pic.twitter.com/uCRK4BAI80

July 21, 2021

fifteen)

“The QR code for my health pass is stored in my Minitel, it’s a bit heavy, but we got used to it.” #PassSanitaire # Castex13h pic.twitter.com/lXeXwVnuwZ

July 21, 2021

16)

Castex is the guy who will tell you “shops are open until they close” #PassSanitaire # castex13h #NonAuPassDeLaHonte #PassSanitaireDeLaHonte #PassDeLaHonte pic.twitter.com/eNGuZjGEO3

July 21, 2021

And if you want to find out more about Jean Castex, we encourage you to come back to the invitation the Minister received from Samuel Etienne on Twitch.