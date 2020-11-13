Internet users are amazed at a video of the trial of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard keep making a lot of ink. After the comedian’s fans had lost his case to his ex-girlfriend a few days earlier, they had expressed their support with a petition in which an astronomical number of signatures had been collected. Do you want more ? An umpteenth twist that occurred in the affair between the two stars threw fuel on the fire again …

Internet users outraged by Amber Heard

Johnny Depp, who was accused by The Sun of being violent towards Amber Heard, repeatedly denied any form of hostility towards his ex-girlfriend and provided evidence that he was the main victim. While the verdict was being pronounced by the UK court on November 2nd, Johnny Depp was eventually found guilty, notably leading to his overthrow of Fantastic Beasts 3. News that his fans did not like at all, which was mobilized by a petition to support Jack Sparrow’s famous interpreter and which called for Amber Heard’s dismissal from the next Aquaman. Did you think the story was starting to fade? No. In fact, there is a video circulating on the Internet of the trial in which Amber Heard behaves suspiciously.

“I wanted to hit you” –

Amber Heard smiled and grinned as she listened as she admitted to molesting Johnny Depp.

She is enjoying the moment. Tell me again that this woman is the victim. # JusticeForJohnnyDepp #AmberHeardIsAnAbuser pic.twitter.com/YcS6pTlSX4

The user accompanied the tweet in question with a text that expressed his dissatisfaction:

Amber shows a smile and a face as she listens to the audios in which she confessed to abusing Johnny Depp. She is enjoying this moment. Now tell me one last time that this woman is the victim.

Why the hell is she smiling?

And she calls herself the victim ud83e udd26‍ u2640 ufe0f

More like Abuser smiling, what she did to her victim, it’s like she got a kick from what she did to him

But of course you install the waterworks and the poor act before the judge! # BoycottAquaman2

Why is she smiling and grinning?

While the actress had full judgment, we see that she acts more than casually and eats with a smile. A short video and enough pictures to upset the fans of Johnny Depp, who consider his ex-girlfriend’s attitude to be totally inappropriate and inappropriateness. One thing is for sure, this video is not going to calm the situation in any way and the comedian’s defenders could redouble their efforts in their crusade against Amber Heard.