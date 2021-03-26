Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Market 2021 by Technology and Growth – AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, AT&T INC., CISCO SYSTEMS, INC., ERICSSON AB, HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD, MOFTAK SOLUTIONS

Global Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Market – Growth, Trend and Forecasts (2018 – 2023)

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2021. This is a latest report, covering the Post COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. It offers critical information pertaining to the current and future growth of the market.

The IPTV market was valued at USD 31.95 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023), to reach USD 98.87 billion by 2023.

The following Companies are covered

AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, AT&T INC., CISCO SYSTEMS, INC., ERICSSON AB, HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD, MOFTAK SOLUTIONS, STERLITETECH, TRIPLEPLAY SERVICES LTD., and VERIZON, amongst others.

Key Developments in Internet Protocol Television Market

April 2018 – Tripleplay developed a new software called Caveman 1.1. It supports the Tripleplay Interactive IPTV Portal for the Samsung HF series Hospitality Smart TV. Also, it facilitates the delivery of digital signage and IPTV to AVNU PF series with BrightSign Built-in and Samsungs Smart Signage Platform version 5 (Tizen 3).

October 2017 – Huawei and Dolby Laboratories announced Q22, the worlds first Dolby Vision-enabled set-top box for IPTV.

IPTV finds applications in commercial and residential facilities. The scope of our study is geographically limited to North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The market is going through a paradigm shift from traditional modes of broadcasting like cable or satellite TV towards internet-based streaming and, Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) as a system has a major role to play in this transitional phase. Technological developments have led to increasing the number of subscribers for IPTV, and there is a need for HD channels and video on demand. Subscription numbers are also increasing owing to new market expansion. Growing penetration of internet based streaming services is expected to drive the market. Also, companies are adapting lucrative strategies to attract clients, which is also driving the IPTV market. However, growing adoption of OTT solutions such as Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video, and limited bandwidth in regions with low internet penetration can act as a restraint for the market.

Rising Demand for On-Demand Services to Augment the Market

Cable television led the way on VoD at first. It was able to provide the bandwidth for a large-scale service. In past decade, Telcos were impelled to improve their broadband speeds to be able to compete with digital cable and started their own VoD services. The content is broadcasted in real time in a cable or satellite model. However, IPTV can store the programming on servers at transmitting end, allowing users to request the content over the internet at any time, driving the video-on-demand phenomenon. As IPTV services can be accessed from IP enabled TV, mobile phones, PCs and can be easily incorporated into a video on-demand solution, it is expected to increase the demand for on-demand solutions

Asia-Pacific Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth

OTT and IPTV are gaining traction driven by increasing broadband penetration and changing content consumption behaviours in the region. Rapid urbanization in the region coupled with increase in spending power is also expected to play a significant role in the adoption of IPTV in the households. Rising investment in content has led to the creation of new content offering which is beyond Hollywood. Increasingly, India is becoming one of the content hubs, with a wealth of material being created for consumption locally and around the world. Also, the growth of smartphones users in the region since 2010, specifically in China and India, has fuelled the demand for IPTV services in the mobile devices. The advent of network services provider has changed the IPTV scenario in India, with the company providing free IPTV live subscription to its customers. With other companies to follow suit, the demand for mobile based IPTV services is expected to increase.

The Main objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Table of Contents: –

Global Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Market Overview Global Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Market Competitions by Manufacturers Global Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Capacities, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region Global Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region Global Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type Global Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Market Analyses by Application Global Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Manufacturing Cost Analysis Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers Marketing Strategy Analyses, Distributors/Traders Market Effect Factors Analysis Global Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Market Forecast Research Findings and Conclusion Appendixes

Furthermore, this study will help to solve the following issues:

Cyclical Dynamics -Report foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches.

-Report foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches. Identifying key cannibalizes – Strong substitute of a product or service is the most prominent threat. Report includes key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring market research. This helps in aligning new product development/launch strategies in advance.

– Strong substitute of a product or service is the most prominent threat. Report includes key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring market research. This helps in aligning new product development/launch strategies in advance. Spotting emerging trends – Report helps to spot upcoming hot market trends. Report also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend.

– Report helps to spot upcoming hot market trends. Report also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Interrelated opportunities –This report will allow to make decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better.

