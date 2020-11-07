Internet Of Things (Iot) Security Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026: Zingbox, Mocana, SecuriThings, CENTRI Technology, Armis, Inc., ForgeRock, NewSky Security, McAfee, LLC, AT&T Intellectual Property

Internet of Things (IoT) connects devices including industrial machinery and consumer items to a network, allowing data gathering and software management of these systems to boost effectiveness and allow new services. IoT helps build smart communications environments including smart shopping, smart housing, smart healthcare, as well as smart transport. WSN, RFID, cloud services, NFC, gateways, data storage & analytics, and visualization elements are the main components of IoT.

internet of things (IoT) security market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 34.10% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market By Component (Solutions, Services), Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, Others), Application Area (Smart Manufacturing, Smart Energy and Utilities, Connected Logistics, Smart Home and Consumer Electronics, Connected Healthcare, Smart Government and Defense, Consumer Wearables, Connected Vehicles, Smart Transportation, Smart Retail, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

What are the major market growth drivers?

Surging demand for enhanced privacy, is driving the market.

Increasing government efforts to implement stringent regulations to restrict the amount of data collected by IoT devices, drives the market growth

Increasing use of 3G and 4G long-term evolution (LTE) as well as wireless networks and technologies, is augmenting the risk of cyber-attacks

Growing trend of bring your own device (BYOD) is increasing concerns regarding data security, and fosters the growth of the market

Important Features of the Global Internet Of Things (Iot) Security Market Report:

Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Symantec Corporation, Gemalto NV, Allot, Fortinet, Inc., Zingbox, Mocana, SecuriThings, CENTRI Technology, Armis, Inc., ForgeRock, NewSky Security, McAfee, LLC, AT&T Intellectual Property, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Trustwave Holdings, Inc., Verizon, PTC among others

Global Internet Of Things (Iot) Security Market Segmentation:

By Component

Solutions Identity Access and Management Data Encryption and Tokenization Intrusion Detection System and Intrusion Prevention System Device Authentication and Management Secure Software and Firmware Update Secure Communications Public Key Infrastructure Lifecycle Management Distributed Denial of Service Protection Security Analytics Others



Services Professional Services Integration Service Consulting Service Support and Maintenance Service

Managed Services

By Type

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

Others

By Application Area

Smart Manufacturing

Smart Energy and Utilities

Connected Logistics

Smart Home and Consumer Electronics

Connected Healthcare

Smart Government and Defense

Smart Transportation

Smart Retail

Consumer Wearables

Connected Vehicles

Others

By Geography

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Internet Of Things (Iot) Security Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Internet Of Things (Iot) Security market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Internet Of Things (Iot) Security Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Internet Of Things (Iot) Security

Chapter 4: Presenting Internet Of Things (Iot) Security Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2020-2027

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Internet Of Things (Iot) Security market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

