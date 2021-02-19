Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Size, Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Internet of Things (IoT) Security industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global internet of things (IoT) security market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 34.10% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to surging demand for enhanced privacy and increasing government efforts to implement stringent regulations to restrict the amount of data collected by IoT devices by industries such as BFSI, retail, and healthcare.

Internet of Things (IoT) connects devices including industrial machinery and consumer items to a network, allowing data gathering and software management of these systems to boost effectiveness and allow new services. IoT helps build smart communications environments including smart shopping, smart housing, smart healthcare, as well as smart transport. WSN, RFID, cloud services, NFC, gateways, data storage & analytics, and visualization elements are the main components of IoT.

Market Drivers:

Surging demand for enhanced privacy, is driving the market.

Increasing government efforts to implement stringent regulations to restrict the amount of data collected by IoT devices, drives the market growth

Increasing use of 3G and 4G long-term evolution (LTE) as well as wireless networks and technologies, is augmenting the risk of cyber-attacks

Growing trend of bring your own device (BYOD) is increasing concerns regarding data security, and fosters the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of awareness about benefits and availability of IoT security solution, is hampering the growth of the market

High cost of installation, is also a stumbling stone in the growth of the market.

Lack of expertise in technical handling, cling to regulatory compliance, and low budget for implementing new strategies, hinders the market growth

Segmentation: Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market

By Component

Solutions Identity Access and Management Data Encryption and Tokenization Intrusion Detection System and Intrusion Prevention System Device Authentication and Management Secure Software and Firmware Update Secure Communications Public Key Infrastructure Lifecycle Management Distributed Denial of Service Protection Security Analytics Others



Services Professional Services Integration Service Consulting Service Support and Maintenance Service

Managed Services

By Type

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

Others

By Application Area

Smart Manufacturing

Smart Energy and Utilities

Connected Logistics

Smart Home and Consumer Electronics

Connected Healthcare

Smart Government and Defense

Smart Transportation

Smart Retail

Consumer Wearables

Connected Vehicles

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Mocana Corporation collaborated with Intel for simplifying IoT device security. This cooperation will decrease the time it takes to automate the delivery of credentials and settings of safety required by the device before it is permitted on corporate networks. This collaboration will bring technological advancement and help Mocana to grow.

In September 2018, Fortinet introduced FortiNAC, which is the recent addition to its expanding portfolio of embedded security solutions to secure the evolving networks. As organizations adopt digital transformation to enhance operational efficiency, an increasing amount of IoT devices need to be supported and secured.

Competitive Analysis

Global internet of things (IoT) security market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of internet of things (IoT) security market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America.

Major Market Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global internet of things (IoT) security market are Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Symantec Corporation, Gemalto NV, Allot, Fortinet, Inc., Zingbox, Mocana, SecuriThings, CENTRI Technology, Armis, Inc., ForgeRock, NewSky Security, McAfee, LLC, AT&T Intellectual Property, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Trustwave Holdings, Inc., Verizon, PTC among others

Major Highlights of Internet of Things (IoT) Security market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Internet of Things (IoT) Security market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Internet of Things (IoT) Security market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Internet of Things (IoT) Security market.

