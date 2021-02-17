Internet of Things (IoT) Market Is Booming Worldwide | Leading Key Players – Vodafone Qatar P.Q.S.C, Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Global “Internet of Things (IoT) Market” 2021 Research report produces information with reference to market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. This report also contains the general and comprehensive study of the Internet of Things (IoT) market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is a full-scale quantitative survey of the Internet of Things (IoT) industry and provides data for building strategies to expand the market growth and effectiveness.

Qatar Internet of Things (IoT) Market is expected to register a CAGR of 32.65% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Top Leading Companies of Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market are – Labeeb IoT (Qatar Mobility Innovations Center), Fusion Informatics Limited, Ooredoo Q.P.S.C, Vodafone Qatar P.Q.S.C, Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, PTC Inc., Siemens AG, Honeywell International Inc. and others.

The competitive market players are identified along with their size, share, and strategies. The company profiles of these players, which includes their recent major developments, product portfolio, revenue, core competencies, and financials. Additionally, the report presents insights into the mergers & acquisitions, company profiles, financial status, product portfolio, and the SWOT analysis.

Key Market Trends

Communication/Connectivity is Expected to Hold Significant Share

– The 5G era is expected to reshape current wireless communication methods used for IoT-based applications. IoT cannot succeed without adequate and affordable wireless connectivity, interoperability, and common standards. 5G has enormous potential to significantly impact how IoT ecosystems are designed, specifically in the areas of reliability, scalability, latency, security, and the level of individual control on connectivity parameters. Cellular IoT deployments in the region are accelerating across the connected cars, utilities, and transportation industries, and with 5G on the horizon, IoT adoption is likely to grow even faster. Network providers across Qatar are increasingly offering 5G connectivity, along with 5G-enabled devices.

– In February 2019, Huawei and Vodafone Qatar agreed to significantly improve and expand Vodafone Qatar’s complete wireless network infrastructure, including a massive 5G technology rollout. 5G offers real-time connectivity to power smart devices of all kinds. 5G technology will unlock the enormous potential of the Internet of Things (IoT) that will significantly drive economic benefit and improve livelihoods. This includes smart cities in which self-driving cars interact with traffic systems and connected homes seamlessly to control temperature and energy. This agreement is expected to see the companies at the forefront of digital innovation come together in the acceleration of Qatar’s digital transformation to meet the country’s economic growth targets and national agenda.

– In October 2019, Ooredoo launched IoT Connect Single SIM, the latest Internet of Things (IoT)- enabled Qatar’s enterprises to manage their IoT device data usage. Ooredoo IoT Connect helps organizations control and track networked devices with an online portal, flag international roaming connections, and measure data consumption. With IoT Connect Single SIM, organizations can automatically set, monitor, and limit data allowances for individual IoT-connected devices, leading to full mobility cost control. In response to customers’ feedback, IoT Connect Single SIM features real-time data usage dashboards and individualized reports, along with built-in rules for alerts, usage limits, and compatibility with 5G.

– In July 2020, Ooredoo Qatar has launched a Nokia-powered cloud-native core network for the rollout of commercial 5G services, allowing the operator to provide better mobile broadband services to almost two million subscribers in Qatar. The new core network makes way for automation for streamlined network management and improved network efficiency. The transformation of the core network also makes Ooredoo Qatar bring new use cases such as Industrial IoT (IIoT), Voice over Broadband (VoBB), Voice over WiFi (VoWiFi) to its subscribers. The cloud-native core is required to meet the vital business objectives of 5G, including better latency and bandwidth, the requirement of IoT, and providing new services beyond the traditional offerings of broadband, voice, and messaging by service providers.

Transportation and Logistics is Expected to Hold Significant Share

– As Qatar transportation infrastructure grows, an increase in traffic-related problems such as traffic congestion, safety, and pollution becomes inevitable. This will necessitate the implementation of sensory infrastructure to collect data about traffic conditions and make the appropriate changes. Application of traffic sensors to monitor traffic conditions and trends and collect actionable data could curb the amount of congestion and foster a safer and more active travel experience, which could significantly reduce the amount of time that the Qatari population spends stuck in traffic during their daily commutes. Other use cases of IoT include connected Transport Network, the road to vehicle communication, and public transportation social listening.

– Vehicles in Qatar operate in silos despite being the major cause of traffic congestions and incidents on the road. There is a significant potential to decrease congestions and collisions by connecting vehicles to the infrastructure. With the usage of IoT, vehicles could receive real-time roadway information from central traffic management systems. The vehicles can recognize high-risk situations in advance, resulting in driver alerts and warnings through specific actions. The drivers could also make aware of their surroundings, such as traffic lights, traffic signals, parking lots, and emergencies, to act accordingly. This could open significant opportunities in Connected Vehicles (V2V), Real-Time Crowd and Transportation Management, and Mobility Contextual Pre-Advice.

– In December 2019, Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and Volkswagen AG partnered in Project Qatar Mobility, which will put a fleet of self-driving Level 4 electric shuttles into Qatar’s capital Doha in 2022. The plan is to develop an autonomous transport project, which will transform the future of urban mobility into the commercial and sustainable deployment of AD shuttles and bus services. IoT technologies can drastically improve the abilities of the self-driving vehicle in better understanding its environment. Autonomous vehicles are thus connected to share information from the on-board sensors, as well as from smartphones of pedestrians and cyclists, traffic sensors, parking detectors, etc. During the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the largest sporting event globally, Qatar aims to be the venue for the world’s first emission-free, electric and autonomous public transport system.

– Qatar has developed a new and sustainable transportation network; however, a few opportunities at the municipality levels need to be implemented to optimize the new transportation system’s performance. One of the resulting opportunities is to introduce an e-bike sharing service. This will help in reduced air pollution, reduced traffic congestion, and associated health benefits. The utilization of connected eBikes could create a cost-effective and sustainable measure to address prevalent transportation issues such as additional support to other transportation modes, e.g., Metro and Bus stations. This could be coupled with additional services by providing eBike sharing stations at strategically located areas to help decrease dependency on carbon-based transportation modes.

