Internet of Things (IoT) Market Competitive Landscape Forecasts to 2027: Global Industry Growth, Share, Size, Trends 2027

Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:

Intel Corporation, SAP SE, Cisco Systems Inc., Google Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Amazon Web Services, Bosch Software Innovation GMBH, General Electronics, Microsoft Corporation, and Oracle Corporation

Segmentation Analysis

The global Internet of Things (IoT) market report further segments the market based on product types offered by the market, applications, and key geographies of the market. The research study assesses the market in terms of market size, volume, revenue, and share.

Furthermore, the report also offers an accurate assessment of the market share and customer base of the Internet of Things (IoT) market in the major geographical regions of the world. The report also analyzes the growth of the individual segments of the Internet of Things (IoT) industry throughout the forecast period.

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Building and home automation

Smart energy and utilities

Smart manufacturing

Connected logistics

Smart retail

Smart mobility and transportation

Connection Methods Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Ethernet

Wi-Fi

LPWAN

Cellular

Bluetooth

Satellite

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Services

Platform

Solution

Internet of Things (IoT) market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

