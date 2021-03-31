Internet of Things (IoT) insurance Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Forecast and Global Research Report to 2028

The global Internet of Things (IoT) insurance market is anticipated to reach a market size of USD 775.65 Billion by 2028 and register a high revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The latest research report titled ‘Global Internet of Things (IoT) insurance Market’, published by Emergen Research, systematically explains every single component of the global Internet of Things (IoT) insurance market, assisting the readers with an in-depth analysis of this industry vertical.

The global Internet of Things (IoT) insurance market can be characterized by its current position, industry size, anticipated revenue, and the potential market share and volume over the forecast timeframe. Alongside the above-mentioned information, the report offers meaningful insights into the regional outlook of the global market. An all-inclusive study of the competitive backdrop of the global Internet of Things (IoT) insurance market is a significant element of the latest report.

Key market participants include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., SAP SE, Accenture PLC, Concirrus Ltd., Wipro Ltd., and Capgemini SE.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Internet of Things (IoT) insurance market on the basis of insurance type, application, end-use, and region.

Insurance Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Pension Insurance Warranty Insurance Cyber Insurance Life Insurance Property & Casualty Insurance Health Insurance Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Connected Home Connected Car Connected Health Commercial Lines Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Automotive Retail Industrial Residential Healthcare Logistics Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) North America S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



