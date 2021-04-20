Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Forecast and Global Research Report to 2028

Growing demand for value-added services is expected to propel global Internet of Things (IoT) insurance market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices in developing and developed countries is expected to augment global Internet of Things (IoT) insurance market growth going ahead. Concerns regarding IoT device data risk and security are key factors expected to impede growth of the global Internet of Things (IoT) insurance market to some extent during the forecast period.

The report is a granular assessment of this particular business sphere and entirely covers the dynamic competitive landscape of the market. The document offers key insights into the market positions of these players alongside their gross earnings. Furthermore, it elaborates on each of the market segments, with detailed scrutiny of the development scope and competitive scenario of the regional fragments of the market. The latest study is inclusive of an in-depth analysis of the economic status of the global Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance market and examines the most important regions constituting the global market. It further details on the most lucrative and growth-oriented regions, top market rivals, diversified product types, and a large number of end-use industries. Additionally, the study includes a detailed summary of the current market scenario, which is vastly impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Report Objectives:

Examine the size of the global Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance market based on the parameters of value and volume.

Accurately calculate the market shares, consumption, and other essential aspects of different segments of the global Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance market.

Explore the underlying dynamics of the global Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance market.

Highlight significant trends of the global Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance market based on factors including, production, revenue, and sales.

Extensively profile top players of the global Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance market and showing how they compete in the industry.

Study manufacturing processes and the costs, product pricing, and various trends associated with them.

Analyze the performance of different regions and countries in the global Internet of Things (IoT) Insurance market.

Forecast the market size and share of all segments and regions in the global landscape.

Key participants include Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., SAP SE, Accenture PLC, Concirrus Ltd., Wipro Ltd., and Capgemini SE.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Internet of Things (IoT) insurance market on the basis of insurance type, application, end-use, and region.

Insurance Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Pension Insurance Warranty Insurance Cyber Insurance Life Insurance Property & Casualty Insurance Health Insurance Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Connected Home Connected Car Connected Health Commercial Lines Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028) Automotive Retail Industrial Residential Healthcare Logistics Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027) North America S. Canada Mexico Europe UK Germany France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



