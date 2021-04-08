Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market Import Export Scenario, Application, Growing Trends and Forecast 2021-2027 || CISCO SYSTEMS INC, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Medtronic, IBM Corporation

A recently released report by Data bridge Market Research titled as Global Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast 2027 is a detailed analogy that gives the reader an insight into the intricacies of the various elements like the growth rate, and impact of the socio-economic conditions that affect the market space. A comprehensive Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare report gives an in-depth study of these numerous components about historic data, present market trends, future product environment, marketing strategies, technological innovation, upcoming technologies, emerging trends or opportunities, and the technical progress in the related industry. Moreover, the research analysts studied and analyzed the report to be a precious source of information with which businesses can achieve a telescopic view of the current market trends, consumer’s demands and preferences, market situations, opportunities and market status. The report also gives CAGR value fluctuations during the forecast period of 2021-2027 for the market.

Global internet of things (IoT) healthcare market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 29.65% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to the rise in the demand for remote patient monitoring for improved out-of-hospital care and innovative and technologically advanced healthcare IT infrastructure is contributing to the growth of the market.

Top Manufacturers of Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market:

CISCO SYSTEMS INC

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Medtronic

IBM Corporation

Microsoft

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Proteus Digital Health

Alphabet Inc

Apple Inc

SAP SE

PhysIQ

AdhereTech

Resideo Technologies, Inc

STANLEY Healthcare

ABB

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Siemens

Hitachi Vantara Corporation

Qualcomm Technologies Inc

Oracle

Gartner, Inc

FUJITSU

Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market Segment Analysis:

By Component

Medical Devices Wearable External Medical Devices Implanted Medical Devices Stationary Medical Devices

Systems and Software Remote Device Management Network Bandwidth Management Data Analytics Application Security Network Security

Services System Integration Services Professional Services Support and Maintenance Services



By Application

Telemedicine Store-And-Forward Telemedicine Remote Patient Monitoring Interactive Telemedicine

Clinical Operations and Workflow Management

Connected Imaging

Inpatient Monitoring

Medication Management

Others

By Connectivity Technology

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

ZigBee

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Cellular

Satellite

By End User

Hospitals, Surgical Centers, and Clinics

Clinical Research Organization (CRO)

Government and Defense Institutions

Research and Diagnostics Laboratories

Market Overview:

Internet of things (IoT) refers to internet enabled cloud based system which consists of various devices and sensors which integrate the whole system on one platform. This system can represent objects digitally. With the technological advancements in the field of healthcare, the integration of IoT is being adopted globally. IoT in healthcare enables medication management, workflow management, connected imaging and telemedicine which increase the efficiency of working of hospitals and clinics.

Market Drivers:

The rise in the implementation of IoT for cost reduction is driving the market growth

The advent of artificial intelligence technology is boosting the market growth

The surge in the expenditure and investment in the healthcare IoT solutions is propelling the market growth

The surged penetration of connected devices in the healthcare sector is contributing to the growth of the market

A Surge in smartphone usage has driven the market growth

Market Restraints:

There is a lack of governance standards which are hindering the market growth

The inability in deploying IoT solutions has hampered the market growth

The lack of skilled professionals and expertise is restraint the growth of the market

Table of Contents

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market Outlook-by Major Company, Regions, Type, Application and Segment Forecast, 2021 -2027

Market Overview

Competition Analysis by Players

Company (Top Players) Profiles

Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market Size by Type and Application

Regional Market Status and Outlook

Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market Status and Outlook

Market Forecast by Region, Type, and Application

Market Dynamics

Market Effect Factor Analysis

Research Finding/ Conclusion

Appendix

Competitive Landscape and Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market Share Analysis:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global internet of things (IoT) healthcare market are CISCO SYSTEMS INC, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Medtronic, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Proteus Digital Health, Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., SAP SE, PhysIQ, AdhereTech, Resideo Technologies, Inc., STANLEY Healthcare, ABB, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Siemens, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Oracle, Gartner, Inc. and FUJITSU among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, ABB had announced the launching of a new healthcare center on October 19 with integrated robotics to develop solutions for the hospital of the future. They have installed collaborative robotics for medical laboratories and hospitals. The center will enable the high-tech treatments and cancer therapies which today require more of the manual efforts. This launch will establish the company as a market leader and will expand the operation of the company.

In February 2019, FUJITSU had launched Healthcare Personal service Platform to manage health and medical information. It can aggregate and integrate the healthcare records of the patients as well as enabling the safe and secure storage of medical information. This launch will expand the company’s offering with the increase in the customer base.

By Geographical Regions

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe: Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe

North America: The US, Mexico, and Canada

Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa

