Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market 2020-2027 By Segmentation: Based On Product, Application And Region

The research and analysis conducted in Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global internet of things (IoT) healthcare market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 29.65% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to the rise in the demand for remote patient monitoring for improved out-of-hospital care and innovative and technologically advanced healthcare IT infrastructure is contributing to the growth of the market.

Internet of things (IoT) refers to internet enabled cloud based system which consists of various devices and sensors which integrate the whole system on one platform. This system can represent objects digitally. With the technological advancements in the field of healthcare, the integration of IoT is being adopted globally. IoT in healthcare enables medication management, workflow management, connected imaging and telemedicine which increase the efficiency of working of hospitals and clinics.

Market Drivers:

The rise in the implementation of IoT for cost reduction is driving the market growth

The advent of artificial intelligence technology is boosting the market growth

The surge in the expenditure and investment in the healthcare IoT solutions is propelling the market growth

The surged penetration of connected devices in the healthcare sector is contributing to the growth of the market

A Surge in smartphone usage has driven the market growth

Market Restraints:

There is a lack of governance standards which are hindering the market growth

The inability in deploying IoT solutions has hampered the market growth

The lack of skilled professionals and expertise is restraint the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare Market

By Component

Medical Devices Wearable External Medical Devices Implanted Medical Devices Stationary Medical Devices

Systems and Software Remote Device Management Network Bandwidth Management Data Analytics Application Security Network Security

Services System Integration Services Professional Services Support and Maintenance Services



By Application

Telemedicine Store-And-Forward Telemedicine Remote Patient Monitoring Interactive Telemedicine

Clinical Operations and Workflow Management

Connected Imaging

Inpatient Monitoring

Medication Management

Others

By Connectivity Technology

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

ZigBee

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Cellular

Satellite

By End User

Hospitals, Surgical Centers, and Clinics

Clinical Research Organization (CRO)

Government and Defense Institutions

Research and Diagnostics Laboratories

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Switzerland Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, ABB had announced the launching of a new healthcare center on October 19 with integrated robotics to develop solutions for the hospital of the future. They have installed collaborative robotics for medical laboratories and hospitals. The center will enable the high-tech treatments and cancer therapies which today require more of the manual efforts. This launch will establish the company as a market leader and will expand the operation of the company.

In February 2019, FUJITSU had launched Healthcare Personal service Platform to manage health and medical information. It can aggregate and integrate the healthcare records of the patients as well as enabling the safe and secure storage of medical information. This launch will expand the company’s offering with the increase in the customer base.

Competitive Analysis

Global internet of things (IoT) healthcare market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global internet of things (IoT) healthcare market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global internet of things (IoT) healthcare market are CISCO SYSTEMS INC, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Medtronic, IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Proteus Digital Health, Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., SAP SE, PhysIQ, AdhereTech, Resideo Technologies, Inc., STANLEY Healthcare, ABB, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, Siemens, Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Oracle, Gartner, Inc. and FUJITSU among others.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key Market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Internet of Things (IoT) Healthcare market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

