Internet of Robotic Things (IoRT) Market Detail Analysis focusing on Application, Types and Regional Outlook
Global Internet of Robotic Things (IoRT) market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 29.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising levels of adoption for automated technologies and solutions.
Internet of Robotic Things (IoRT) is described as the implementation of robots in an Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructure enabling the communication of robots with other components of IoT. This technology essentially translates to interconnectivity of robots and other components resulting in the availability of Internet of Robotic Things (IoRT) infrastructure.
Market Drivers:
- Rising prevalence of technology usage from the e-commerce vertical; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market
- Reduced time required for healthy return on investment acts as a market driver
- Growing areas of application due to the surge of robot adoption also uplifts the market growth
Market Restraints:
- Significant costs associated with the research and development of these solutions; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market
- Lengthy procedure associated with the development of these solutions will also hamper the growth of the market in the forecast period
Segmentation: Global Internet of Robotic Things (IoRT) Market
By Component
- Sensors
- Actuators
- Power Source
- Control Systems
- Others
- Electrical
- Electronic & Mechanical
By Software
- Real Time Streaming Analytics
- Security Solution
- Data Management
- Remote Monitoring System
- Network Bandwidth Management
By Platform
- Device Management Platform
- Application Management Platform
- Network Management Platform
By Service
- Professional Services
- Deployment & Integration
- Support & Maintenance
- Consulting Services
- Managed Services
By Application
- Collaborative Industrial Robots
- Automotive
- Electronics
- Food & Beverages
- Others
- Service Sector
- Personal Services
- Domestic
- Entertainment
- Smart Toys
- Robotic Pets
- Others
- Personal Services
- Professional Services
- Defense & Security
- Demining
- Fire & Bomb Fighting
- Field
- Agriculture & Forestry
- Milking Robots
- Medical
- Rehabilitation System
- Others
- Assistive Robots
- Underwater
- Logistics (Automated Guided Vehicles)
- Factory Logistics
- Service Logistics
- Telepresence
- Business
- Healthcare
- Personal
- Inspection & Maintenance
- Factory Facilities
- Tank, Tubes, Pipes & Sewers
- Ships & Turbines
- Others
- Infrastructure & Construction
- Others
- Defense & Security
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
- In August 2019, International Conference on Internet of Robotic Things and Automation (IORTA’19) was held from August 5-8, 2019 at University of Oxford, United Kingdom. The conference was organized to provide a platform for the individuals and communities, helping them in gaining all of the valuable information and addressing the challenges expected to be prevalent throughout the industry
- In May 2019, GeckoSystems Intl. Corp. announced the availability of world’s first sentient AI designed in a cost-effective manner. This AI sentience has been developed for home-care robots and is a strategic launch considering the strategy of GeckoSystems Intl. Corp. on developing “AI Mobile Robot Solutions” for “Safety, Security and Service”
Competitive Analysis
Global Internet of Robotic Things (IoRT) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Internet of Robotic Things (IoRT) market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Internet of Robotic Things (IoRT) market are ABB; KUKA AG; FANUC CORPORATION; Amazon Web Services, Inc.; Google; Cisco; Intel Corporation; Honda Motor Co., Ltd.; YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION; Northrop Grumman Corporation; Aethon; General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.; GeckoSystems Intl. Corp.; OMRON Corporation; ECA GROUP; Robert Bosch GmbH; SAMSUNG; iRobot Corporation among others.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Major Highlights of Internet of Robotic Things (IoRT) market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Internet of Robotic Things (IoRT) market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Internet of Robotic Things (IoRT) market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Internet of Robotic Things (IoRT) market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES
PART 18: APPENDIX
