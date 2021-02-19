Internet of Robotic Things (IoRT) Market Detail Analysis focusing on Application, Types and Regional Outlook

The research and analysis conducted in Internet of Robotic Things (IoRT) Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Internet of Robotic Things (IoRT) industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Internet of Robotic Things (IoRT) Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Global Internet of Robotic Things (IoRT) market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 29.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising levels of adoption for automated technologies and solutions.

Internet of Robotic Things (IoRT) is described as the implementation of robots in an Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructure enabling the communication of robots with other components of IoT. This technology essentially translates to interconnectivity of robots and other components resulting in the availability of Internet of Robotic Things (IoRT) infrastructure.

Market Drivers:

Rising prevalence of technology usage from the e-commerce vertical; this factor is expected to propel the growth of the market

Reduced time required for healthy return on investment acts as a market driver

Growing areas of application due to the surge of robot adoption also uplifts the market growth

Market Restraints:

Significant costs associated with the research and development of these solutions; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Lengthy procedure associated with the development of these solutions will also hamper the growth of the market in the forecast period

Segmentation: Global Internet of Robotic Things (IoRT) Market

By Component

Sensors

Actuators

Power Source

Control Systems

Others Electrical Electronic & Mechanical



By Software

Real Time Streaming Analytics

Security Solution

Data Management

Remote Monitoring System

Network Bandwidth Management

By Platform

Device Management Platform

Application Management Platform

Network Management Platform

By Service

Professional Services Deployment & Integration Support & Maintenance Consulting Services

Managed Services

By Application

Collaborative Industrial Robots Automotive Electronics Food & Beverages Others

Service Sector Personal Services Domestic Entertainment Smart Toys Robotic Pets Others

Professional Services Defense & Security Demining Fire & Bomb Fighting Field Agriculture & Forestry Milking Robots Medical Rehabilitation System Others Assistive Robots Underwater Logistics (Automated Guided Vehicles) Factory Logistics Service Logistics Telepresence Business Healthcare Personal Inspection & Maintenance Factory Facilities Tank, Tubes, Pipes & Sewers Ships & Turbines Others Infrastructure & Construction Others



By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, International Conference on Internet of Robotic Things and Automation (IORTA’19) was held from August 5-8, 2019 at University of Oxford, United Kingdom. The conference was organized to provide a platform for the individuals and communities, helping them in gaining all of the valuable information and addressing the challenges expected to be prevalent throughout the industry

In May 2019, GeckoSystems Intl. Corp. announced the availability of world’s first sentient AI designed in a cost-effective manner. This AI sentience has been developed for home-care robots and is a strategic launch considering the strategy of GeckoSystems Intl. Corp. on developing “AI Mobile Robot Solutions” for “Safety, Security and Service”

Competitive Analysis

Global Internet of Robotic Things (IoRT) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Internet of Robotic Things (IoRT) market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Internet of Robotic Things (IoRT) market are ABB; KUKA AG; FANUC CORPORATION; Amazon Web Services, Inc.; Google; Cisco; Intel Corporation; Honda Motor Co., Ltd.; YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION; Northrop Grumman Corporation; Aethon; General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.; GeckoSystems Intl. Corp.; OMRON Corporation; ECA GROUP; Robert Bosch GmbH; SAMSUNG; iRobot Corporation among others.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Internet of Robotic Things (IoRT) market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Internet of Robotic Things (IoRT) market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Internet of Robotic Things (IoRT) market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Internet of Robotic Things (IoRT) market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

