Internet Of Medical Things Market- Latest Scenario On Innovation, Revolutionary Opportunities & Top Consumers 2027

The Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) is an incorporation of medical devices and applications that can connect to health care IT systems utilizing networking skills. It minimizes excessive hospital visits and the burden on health care systems by connecting patients to their physicians and allowing the transfer of medical data over a protected network. Pervasive healthcare services have undergone a great evolution in recent years. The technological development of communication networks, including the Internet, sensor networks, and M2M (Machine-to-Machine) have given rise to new architectures, applications, and standards related to addressing almost all current e-health challenges.

Boston Scientific Corporation, Cisco Systems, GE Healthcare, IBM Corporation, iRhythm Technologies, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE and Welch Allyn are some of the prominent players operating in the global Internet of Medical Things market. Several M&A’s along with partnerships have been undertaken by these players to facilitate costumers with hi-tech and innovative products.

Get a Free Sample Copy (including full TOC, Tables and Figures) of Internet Of Medical Things Industry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2985842

The utilization of the Internet of Things (IoT) in healthcare has sharply increased across various specific Internet of Things use cases. Most patient interactions with the health care system involve the use of medical equipment and devices. IoT solutions for healthcare hold the promise to make medical organizations smarter and more successful at what they do. IoT helps in redefining the interaction connection between the people, technology and devices with each other in healthcare environments, helping promote better care, reduced costs and improved outcomes.

The medical devices sub-segment is further subdivided into wearable external medical devices, implanted medical devices and, stationery medical devices. Moreover, systems & software segment is fragmented into remote device management, network bandwidth management, data analytics, application security and network security. Further, the services segment is bifurcated into deployment and integration, consulting and support and maintenance.

Based on application, the IoMT market is fragmented into telemedicine, clinical operations, and workflow management, connected imaging, inpatient monitoring, medication management and others (fall detection, sportsmen care, and public safety). Telemedicine generated revenue of US$ 16 billion in 2019. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.65% during the forecast period to reach a market valuation of US$ 78.6 billion by 2027. However, Inpatient Monitoring is expected to witness the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period 2021-2027.

The major end-users in the IoMT market include hospitals surgical centers, and clinics, clinical research organizations, others (institutes, R&D labs, government organizations, etc.). Hospitals, surgical centers, and clinics segment dominated the market in 2019 with 74.9% of total market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

Get Best Discount On This Report : https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=D&repid=2985842

The advancement of artificial intelligence (AI), especially the rise of machine learning technology, is driving the IoMT’s ability to help reduce the cost of care while improving its effectiveness. The growing investment for health care IoMT solutions, increasing number of connected medical devices and rising utilization of smartphones are expected to drive the growth of the market.

The expansion of the IoMT ecosystem is paving the way for other emerging innovations too such as kiosks that provide care providers with connectivity. Regardless of a patient’s location or condition, an evolution of the IoMT ecosystem would become increasingly impactful. And even the most remote locations are expected to benefit from better access to care as connected medical devices continue to find their way into the hands of both patients and clinicians.

Health information systems have also resulted in the rapid growth of mobile computing, wireless networking, sensor networks, and embedded systems entering the age of ubiquitous computing. This has led to a constant growth of applications and devices (i.e., wearable devices) for providing new pervasive health services, which are rapidly being adopted worldwide. According to the Research survey “2017 Trends in the Internet of Things

67% of responding IT professionals revealed that their companies had either already deployed an IoT solution, or had an IoT system in trial

21% of respondents stated that their companies intended to deploy IoT solutions within a year, with 11% claiming their companies’ plans for implementing IoT were over a year away

For a better understanding of the market dynamics of the Internet of Medical Things market, a detailed analysis was conducted for different regions across the globe including North America (the U.S, Canada, and Rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia and Rest of APAC), Middle East & Africa and South America has been conducted. North America dominated the market and generated revenue of US$ 16.6 billion in 2019 owing to the rising adoption of healthcare IT solutions, the presence of key players, legislative initiatives, and accessibility of advanced healthcare IT infrastructure. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Inquire More About This Report @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2985842

Reasons to buy this report:

The study includes market sizing and forecasting analysis validated by authenticated key industry experts

The report presents a quick review of overall industry performance at one glance

The report covers in-depth analysis of prominent industry peers with a primary focus on key business financials, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and recent developments

Detailed examination of drivers, restraints, key trends, and opportunities prevailing in the industry

The study comprehensively covers the market across different segments

Deep dive regional level analysis of the industry

Some Other Trending Reports:

About ResearchMoz:

Researchmoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We help enterprises of all sizes and from wide range of Industries Bridge the gap between success and failure, mainly through insights and analytics solutions offered in our reports. Researchmoz has a dedicated team to identify the most prominent aspects of business landscape and develop a framework in including them in the ongoing reports. All our business intelligence solutions that we provide or offer through third parties help them achieve this end. Our seasoned analysts sometimes double as consultants to provide analytics-driven insights, and help you move ahead of your competitors. The expertise that tens of thousands of reports contain strive to offer tailor-made solutions to meet your emerging needs. We help decipher the trends and proclivities of people to help companies understand their clients.

Contact Us:

ResearchMoz

90 State Street,

Albany NY,

United States – 12207

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Follow me on Blogger: https://pranrmoz.blogspot.com/