Internet Of Medical Things Market 2021 Emerging Players, Growth Analysis And Precise Outlook – 2026

Global Internet Of Medical Things Market Size, Status And Outlook 2021-2026

The Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 23.4% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026. The increasing need for cost reduction in medicinal delivery and increasing penetration of connected devices are some of the major factors influencing the growth of IoMT market. Especially, the need for improving healthcare outcomes and the evolution of high-speed networking technologies are some of the promising areas of market advancement in IoMT devices. However, the lack of proper IoT technology skills across healthcare organizations is anticipated to obstruct the market growth of IoMT market.

Competitive Landscape

The IoMT market is currently dominated by key layers with their technological expertise in the IoT market and the global market for IoMT is expected to be consolidated in nature. GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic plc, Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Siemens AG, Welch Allyn, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Biotronik are some of the major players present in the current market. However, the majority of these players are involved in competitive strategic developments such as partnership, deployment of new product innovation and launch, and market expansion to gain a leadership positions in the global market.

– June 2019 – TCS, a leading global IT services organization, in partnership with SAP, launched an Intelligent Field Inventory Management (iFIM) solution. This solution is used to leverage IoT and blockchain to help medical device manufacturers streamline surgical kit handling.

– January 2019 – Cynerio, IoMT Startup raises USD 7 Million funding from the investors Accelmed, RDC; and MTIP. The company is planning to expand its healthcare-focused cybersecurity platform in the US.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Penetration of Connected Devices

– IoT Medical tools and devices used in healthcare organizations are revolutionizing medical care in unique ways. Connected devices such as glucose monitors, ECG monitors, pulse oximeters, and blood pressure monitors are positioned close to a patients body and ensure enhanced customer satisfaction by providing round the clock medical assistance and services.

– Cisco estimates that more than 50 billion devices will be connected to the Internet worldwide, in another five to six years. Around 30% of these connected devices are estimated to be deployed in the medical field. The only challenge for manufacturers in the process of adoption is to demonstrate how connected medical devices can benefit value-based care.

– Wearable external medical devices segment of the connected devices is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing per-capita income in developing countries and the ease-of-use and interpretation of medical devices.

North America is the Major Market for IoMT Devices

– North America is expected to hold the largest share of the IoT medical devices market during the forecast period owing to the growth of interest in self-health management among patients, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. The increasing number of smartphone users, greater penetration of 4G technology, and the need to address the increasing healthcare costs are expected to drive market growth in the coming years.

– The market for IoT medical devices is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the Asia-pacific region during the forecast period. Implementation of government initiatives for the promotion of eHealth, rising medical tourism, and growing demand for quality healthcare, the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, increasing per capita income, higher adoption of smartphones, and the growing penetration of advanced connectivity and networks in these countries are some of the factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the region also enjoys the presence of several significant vendors in the IoT market, who are investing significantly in the new product innovation.

