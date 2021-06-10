Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) Market 2021 Future Growth Explored in Latest Research Report by 2028 | Proteus Digital Health, NeuroMetrix, Honeywell International

The latest research on Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) Market has been published by Data Bridge Market Research an iterative and comprehensive research methodology to offer insights of the existing market scenario puts a light on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, possible sales volume, and geographical analysis. This market research report contains thorough analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market. A complete analysis on numerous markets, marketing strategies, trends, future products and rising opportunities are taken into consideration while studying market and preparing this report. The areas covered in the large scale Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) report include market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology. The Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) report concentrates on the production data that includes market share concerning size and value with top countries data, in-depth analysis on of global market dynamics, and forecast.

Global Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) market is expected to register a CAGR of 38.67% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the efficiency of resources and available infrastructure due to the usage of IoMT.

Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) Market Segmentation:

By Product Type (Smart Wearable Devices, Home-Use Medical Devices, Point-Of-Care Kits)

By Services (On-Premise Based Services, Cloud-Based Services)

By Application (Real-Time Monitoring, End-to-End Connectivity, Data Assortment & Analysis, Tracking & Alerts, Remote Medical Assistance)

By End-User (Hospitals & Clinics, Research Institutes & Academics, Homecare)

Research Methodology:

The Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) Market is also aids in developing counter approaches for major challenges faced by the industry.

Internet- of- Medical- Things (IoMT) is a specific category of applications of the Internet of Things for healthcare services. This technology enables the interconnectivity of medical devices over a common network which results in exchange of valuable patient information helping in better delivery of healthcare services. IoMT involves designing of specified health solutions depending on the data collected through wearable medical devices.

Market Drivers

Increasing adoption of wearable devices and real-time healthcare service provision with the adoption of IoMT; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Cutback on expenditure incurred by patients due to a reduction of visitation to the physician, as IoMT helps in continuous monitoring of health in individuals

Market Restraints

Concerns regarding privacy of data amid growing levels of hacking and unauthorized access; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Concerns associated with the lack of infrastructure and requirement of skilled professionals; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Proteus Digital Health in partnership with Fairview Health Services and University of Minnesota Health announced the launch of digital oncology medicines for cancer patients significantly helping in improving the outcomes of treatment. This digital technology helps the patients in completing their oral chemotherapy course and provides physician’s with patient information.

In March 2017, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY announced that they had acquired Monica Healthcare, expanding their Maternal-Infant Care business division. This acquisition will help in innovations and enhanced product offerings for expecting mothers and babies globally. Monica Healthcare is focused on improving the birth experience for mothers by involving the usage of wireless fetal monitoring devic

Competitive Landscape and Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) Market Share Analysis

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) market are LifeFuels Inc.; GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; CARRÉ TECHNOLOGIES INC.; Breathometer Inc.; Medtronic; Meru Health, Inc.; Boston Scientific Corporation; Atlas Wearables, Inc.; Proteus Digital Health; NeuroMetrix, Inc.; Honeywell International Inc.; VitalConnect; Ekso Bionics; BL Healthcare, Inc; BioSerenity; Preventice Solutions, Inc.; Lenovo; Vitls Inc.; AliveCor, Inc. and Chrono Therapeutics Inc.

