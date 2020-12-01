Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) Market 2020-2026 Emerging Trends and Competitive Outlook || Breathometer Inc., Medtronic; Meru Health Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation

A transparent research method has been accomplished with the right tools and techniques to make this Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) Market research report world-class. Two of the most widely used techniques namely SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been used while generating this report. Competitive analysis conducted in this report puts light on the moves of the key players in the Healthcare industry such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships & recent acquisitions. Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) Market research report adoption plays an essential role for the business growth as it supports with the better decision making, enhancing revenue generation, prioritizing market goals and results in profitable business.

Global Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) market is expected to register a CAGR of 38.67% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the efficiency of resources and available infrastructure due to the usage of IoMT.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) market are LifeFuels Inc.; GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; CARRÉ TECHNOLOGIES INC.; Breathometer Inc.; Medtronic; Meru Health, Inc.; Boston Scientific Corporation; Atlas Wearables, Inc.; Proteus Digital Health; NeuroMetrix, Inc.; Honeywell International Inc.; VitalConnect; Ekso Bionics; BL Healthcare, Inc; BioSerenity; Preventice Solutions, Inc.; Lenovo; Vitls Inc.; AliveCor, Inc. and Chrono Therapeutics Inc.

Market Definition: Global Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) Market

Internet- of- Medical- Things (IoMT) is a specific category of applications of the Internet of Things for healthcare services. This technology enables the interconnectivity of medical devices over a common network which results in exchange of valuable patient information helping in better delivery of healthcare services. IoMT involves designing of specified health solutions depending on the data collected through wearable medical devices.

Segmentation: Global Internet-of-Medical-Things (IoMT) Market

Internet-of-Medical-Things Market : By Product Type

Smart Wearable Devices

Home-Use Medical Devices

Point-Of-Care Kits

Internet-of-Medical-Things Market : By Services

On-Premise Based Services

Cloud-Based Services

Internet-of-Medical-Things Market : By Application

Real-Time Monitoring

End-to-End Connectivity

Data Assortment & Analysis

Tracking & Alerts

Remote Medical Assistance

Internet-of-Medical-Things Market : By End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Research Institutes & Academics

Homecare

Internet-of-Medical-Things Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Internet-of-Medical-Things Market:

In January 2019, Proteus Digital Health in partnership with Fairview Health Services and University of Minnesota Health announced the launch of digital oncology medicines for cancer patients significantly helping in improving the outcomes of treatment. This digital technology helps the patients in completing their oral chemotherapy course and provides physician’s with patient information.

In March 2017, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY announced that they had acquired Monica Healthcare, expanding their Maternal-Infant Care business division. This acquisition will help in innovations and enhanced product offerings for expecting mothers and babies globally. Monica Healthcare is focused on improving the birth experience for mothers by involving the usage of wireless fetal monitoring devices.

