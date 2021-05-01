International forces begin to withdraw from Afghanistan | Free press

Kabul (dpa) – Accompanied by violence, the official withdrawal of international troops from Afghanistan began Saturday after nearly 20 years of deployment.

Incidents and skirmishes with Afghan civilians and security forces have been reported in several provinces of the country. The approximately 10,000 NATO soldiers on the Resolute Support training mission, including 2,500 soldiers from the US and about 1,100 from Germany, will leave the country by September.

According to NATO and the Bundeswehr, the withdrawal had even started earlier. Material has been taken out of the country for weeks. NATO said that since the security of the troops was a top priority, no details about the operation would be given, such as troop numbers or timetables for individual states. Most recently, 36 NATO states and partner countries were involved in the operation.

This week, a symbolic key handover by German soldiers took place in Kunduz in the north of the country. The German Defense Ministry announced on Twitter that the part of the Pamir camp in Kunduz used by the Bundeswehr had passed into the hands of the Afghan partners. They were said to have left Kunduz with pride and to have fulfilled their mission with the 217th Afghan Army Corps.

Military strategists expect additional dangers from possible attacks by the militant Islamist Taliban on alliance soldiers. The US military has heavy weapons ready. For Germany, the Special Forces Command (KSK) must secure the withdrawal. Any Taliban attack during the withdrawal must be met with a “decisive response,” NATO said.

The Taliban said on Saturday that they remained open about the delayed withdrawal. Since the withdrawal of foreign forces was not finalized on May 1, as was the case in the US-Taliban agreement, this ‘violation’ effectively cleared the way for them to take any countermeasures they saw fit against the international troops, Taliban spokesman Sabiullah Mujahid wrote on Twitter on Saturday. They are awaiting a decision from the Taliban leadership on this.

The US government and the Taliban had signed an agreement last year under ex-President Donald Trump in the Gulf emirate of Qatar and agreed to withdraw all US and NATO forces by May 1. However, new US President Joe Biden has postponed the withdrawal – it should now be completed by September 11 at the latest. For this, Biden secured the official start of the last withdrawal of the troops on May 1. Immediately after the US, NATO announced that the alliance would end the operation completely.

A spokesman for the US military announced on Twitter on Saturday that “ineffective indirect fire” had been fired at Kandahar airport in the afternoon (local time). No one was injured and there was no damage. For example, mortar shells count as indirect fire. Until now, no one has committed to it.

The spokesman reiterated a previous threat from the US and NATO force commander, US General Austin Scott Miller, that a return to violence would be a mistake. You have the military means to fight back. According to local officials, American soldiers are still stationed at Kandahar airport.

At the beginning of the withdrawal of international forces, Afghan soldiers reported unrest within their own ranks. You don’t have such a good feeling, said a soldier in Kabul. Only the special forces are really able to defend the country. Until recently, no one believed that the US would really pull out. But you know you have to fight for the country – “be it with or without Americans,” said the soldier. He is also concerned that the army’s ammunition and weapons supplies are increasingly “disappearing”. Some comrades were apparently already preparing for civil war.

National security adviser Hamdullah Mohib said at a press conference on Saturday that the withdrawal was not a cause for concern, as they were “no longer very” dependent on international troops. The Afghan security forces would conduct 96 percent of the operations independently and there were promises that the security forces would continue to receive financial support.

The US, Russia, China and Pakistan jointly called on the Taliban on Friday not to disrupt the withdrawal with attacks. After a meeting of four in Doha, they appealed to the warring parties to reduce the level of violence and seek a negotiated solution. A government created by force is not supported.

However, the violence continued on Saturday evening. Heavy fighting was reported from Schindand district of Herat province. In the central province of Gasni, the Taliban overran a checkpoint and a security base. Reliable information about victims was not available initially.

At least two soldiers were killed in an explosion at a military base at Bagram Air Force Base on Saturday evening. International troops are located approximately 500 meters in a separate, highly protected base. In Nangarhar province, a woman and two children died when their home was hit by a mortar shell. The death toll from a massive car bomb attack in Logar province on Friday evening (local time) rose to at least 24 on Saturday.

Afghan citizens experience the withdrawal with mixed feelings. Local media reports from people who are happy with it and want to celebrate a new Independence Day after the last soldier has left the country. In others, the trigger evokes pure fear. Financially prosperous and liberal Afghans in particular want to leave the country. They fear a return of the repressive Taliban regime or a new civil war.