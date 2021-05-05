Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) Rental Business Market (COVID-19 Impact Analysis) 2021 to See Major Growth in Revenue, Leading Players – Goodpack Pte Ltd., METANO IBC SERVICES, INC., Brambles Ltd

The attention on the overwhelming players Goodpack Pte Ltd., METANO IBC SERVICES, INC., Brambles Ltd, TPS Rental Systems Ltd IBC Containers, HOYER GmbH, Arlington Packaging (Rental) Limited, CHEP, Berry Global Inc., Bulk Lift International, LLC, Conitex Sonoco, GLOBAL-PAK, INC, Greif, Plastipak Holdings, Inc., SYSPAL Ltd., DS Smith, Plymouth Industries, Pensteel Ltd., SIA FLEXITANKS among other domestic and global players.

Intermediate bulk containers (IBC) rental business market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 1.58 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 5.40% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. The increasing ratio of chemical transportation and safe packaging of hazardous elements for industrial purposes is driving the market growth of intermediate bulk containers (IBC) rental business market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) Rental Business Market

Developing manufacturing of packaging business due to the acceleration in worldwide commerce and the demand for cost-effective mass packaging has kindled the global market for intermediate bulk containers (IBC) rental business market. The rental co-operation exchange is also assumed to create tremendous amounts of profits for the companies. The commercial and composition advantages obtained from contracting IBCs incorporate price and resource gains along with enhanced index administration. Borrowing renders the capacity to arrange the IBC when required, into generation by the end-user.

Global Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) Rental Business Market Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report :

Increasing demand of healthy products supporting the healthy diet is major driving factor for accelerating the market growth.

Growing number of Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) Rental Business products as compared to the past few years will accelerate the market growth.

Increased adoption of low calories diet foods and drinks is accelerating the consumption of Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) Rental Business products which drives the market.

To comprehend Global Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) Rental Business Market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) Rental Business market is analyzed across major global regions. Data Bridge Market Research also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

Global Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) Rental Business Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of material type, the intermediate bulk containers (IBC) rental business market is segmented into carbon steel, stainless steel, and plastic.

On the basis of product type, the intermediate bulk containers (IBC) rental business market is segmented into flexitanks, stainless steel IBC, carbon steel IBC, plastic IBC, and composite IBC.

On the basis of content, the intermediate bulk containers (IBC) rental business market is segmented into liquid, solids & semi-solids.

On the basis of capacity, the intermediate bulk containers (IBC) rental business market is segmented into up to 1,000 liters, 1,001-1,500 liters, 1,501-2,000 liters and above 2,000 liters.

On the basis of end user, the intermediate bulk containers (IBC) rental business market is segmented into industrial chemicals, petroleum & lubricants, paints, inks & dyes, food & beverages, personal care & cosmetics, synthetic & natural rubber, tires & auto components, pharmaceuticals, and others.

Competitive Landscape and Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) Rental Business Market Share Analysis

Intermediate bulk containers (IBC) rental business market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to intermediate bulk containers (IBC) rental business market.

