Interconnects and Passive Components Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2020 – 2027
The research and analysis conducted in Interconnects and Passive Components Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Interconnects and Passive Components industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Interconnects and Passive Components Market report is provided that covers many work areas.
Global Interconnects and Passive Components Market is to register a Substantial CAGR of 5.33 % in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the increasing requests of 3C application, automobile infotainment and electronic products.
Interconnect refers to a connection or cable which can connect two or more devices and create a connection link between two devices either electrically or mechanically. Interconnects are passive electrical components or parts that contains two terminals in their magnetic flux that hold energy. A passive component is a unit without any running energy, with the exception of the available alternating current (AC) circuit with which it is attached. A chassis, inductor, resistor, transformer, or condenser would be a typical passive component.
Market Drivers:
- Tremendous request in 3C applications of passive components and interconnections
- Automobile infotainment and electronic products conception is propelling the growth of the market
- Government assistance solutions to HCIT is driving the growth of the market
- Increasing consumption for fast-performance and remotely operated electronic devices
- Advances in M2M communications technology and automotive technology
Market Restraints:
- Total fall in Worldwide Product Costs is hampering the growth of the market,
- Decreasing turnover margins of manufacturers is restricting the growth of the market
- Increasing heat impacts the function of the component which is hampering the market growth
Segmentation: Global Interconnects and Passive Components Market
By Type
- Passive Components
- Resistors
- Inductors
- Capacitors
- Transformers
- Diodes
- Interconnects
- Printed Circuit Boards
- Connectors
- Switches
- Relays
- Others
By Application
- Consumer Electronics
- Data Processing
- Telecommunication
- Military and Aerospace
- Automotive
- Industrial
- Healthcare
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Netherlands
- Belgium
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Key Developments in the Market
- In April 2019, TAIYO YUDEN CO., LTD. revealed the commercialization of it nine products. All the products would be compatible with AEC-Q200, a standard of qualification for passive component reliability testing of electronics. The products will be used in manufacturing and entertainment systems for counter-noise controls and snubber apps for power supply circuits, as well as IT facilities such as base station communication devices and computers.
- In November 2018, Yageo Corporation introduced the new high-power non-surge device resistor, the high-power SR spectrum. This series has fantastic 100ppm/ ° C TCR features with perfect product selection and durable composition. The distinctive non-surge layout throughout the loop may resist a high pulse and function in a heavy-power atmosphere. There are triple and quadruple powers for the SR series. This development in product and engineering is to provide excellent products and better facilities to clients.
Competitive Analysis
Global Interconnects and Passive Components Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Interconnects and Passive Components Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in the Global Interconnects and Passive Components Market are TE Connectivity, Amphenol Corporation, Koch Industries, Inc., HIROSE ELECTRIC CO., LTD., Delphi Technologies, TT Electronics., Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd., AVX Corporation, Cisco, YAZAKI Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, AMETEK.Inc., Hubbell., Foxconn Electronics Inc., J.S.T. Mfg. Co.,Ltd., Chogori Technology Co., Ltd, Zeeteq Electronics Co., Ltd., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.., TOYO CONNECTORS & CABLES., Prismatic Engineering Pvt Ltd. amongst others.
Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Interconnects and Passive Components report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global Interconnects and Passive Components market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.
Major Highlights of Interconnects and Passive Components market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Interconnects and Passive Components market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Interconnects and Passive Components market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Interconnects and Passive Components market.
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
- Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects
- Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.
- Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years
- Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players
Table of Content:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 15: MARKET TRENDS
PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES
PART 18: APPENDIX
