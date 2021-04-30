Interactive Projectors Market Future Scope, Competitive Landscape, Demand and Forecasts Report till 2030

Global Interactive Projectors Market: Snapshot

With the rising trend of interactive learning in the education sector, the demand for interactive projectors has increased substantially across the sales of interactive projectors, globally, leading to noticeable rise in the global market for interactive projectors. Over the coming years, the constant technological advancements in the education, as well as the corporate sectors will continue to support this market considerably. The increasing trend to optimize the training costs among companies, in a bid to improve employee productivity, is also projected to add to the growth of this market over the next few years.

The global interactive projectors market stood at US$0.99 bn in 2016. Progressing at a robust CAGR of 21.80% between 2017 and 2025, the market is likely to reach US$5.97 bn by 2025 end.

Demand for Ultra-short Throw to Remain Strong

The global market for interactive projectors is analyzed on the basis of the product type and the application. Based on the product type the market has been classified into ultra-short throw, short throw, and standard throw. The demand for ultra-short throw is greater than other products and the trend is expected to continue in the years to come.

Based on the Application, the market is segmented into the education, corporate, and the government sector. Among these, the education sector holds the leading position and is projected to remain doing so over the forthcoming years, thanks to the increasing uptake of advanced technologies by educational institutes and the rising trend of interactive learning.

North America to Continue on Top

The worldwide interactive projectors market has been classified into five geographical segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. Among these, North America has been the leader and is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period, thanks to the presence of a number of technologically advanced and feature-rich products in a bid to improve the productivity and the meeting room experience. The presence of a large pool of interactive projector providers in the region is also supporting the North America market for interactive projectors.

In addition, the rising demand for interactive projectors and the increasing technological developments are expected to boost this regional market in the years to come. The advent of faster telecommunication technologies and networking and the increasing government support to education sector, in terms of funding, are also projected to boost the interactive projectors market in the region over the next few years. Among others, the Asia Pacific market for interactive projectors is anticipated to report a significant growth over the forthcoming years, rising at a CAGR of 24.30% between 2017 and 2025. The increasing consumer awareness and the gradual increase in government spending on the education sector are expected to aid this regional market in the near future.

The global market for interactive projectors is highly competitive. The leading companies are emphasizing on technological advancements to strengthen their position in this market. Dell Technologies Inc., Optoma Technology Inc., Hitachi Ltd., BenQ Corp., Sony Corp., Touchjet Inc., Seiko Epson Corp., Boxlight Mimio, Panasonic Corp., and NEC Display Solutions are some of the prominent vendors of interactive projectors across the world.

