Interactive Patient Engagement Solutions Industry: 2021 Business Growth Statistics and Key Vendors Insights

Some of the prominent players operating in the Interactive patient engagement solutions market are:

GetWellNetwork, Inc., SONIFI Health, Barco, Advantech Co., Ltd., Epic Systems Corporation, Allen Technologies, ARBOR Technology Corp., HealthHub Patient Engagement Solutions, i3solutions, Inc., Aceso Interactive, Inc., HCI, Inc., Remedi Technology, Lincor Solutions, Hospedia, Onyx Healthcare, Inc., BEWATEC Kommunikationstechnik GmbH, eVideon,PDI Communications, Inc., ClinicAll, Hôpitel.

Global Interactive patient engagement solutions market projected to grow at CAGR of 17.9%”

The interactive patient engagement solutions market is projected to reach USD 291 million by 2026 from USD 127 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 17.9%. The growth of this market is driven by the need for the adoption of improved interactive patient engagement solutions, a growing number of collaborations and partnerships between stakeholders, and favorable government regulations and initiatives to promote the adoption of these solutions. However, high infrastructural requirements and implementation costs and data security concerns are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.

In Room Television segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR

On the basis of product, the interactive patient engagement solutions market is segmented into in-room televisions, interactive bedside terminals/assistive devices, and tablets. In 2020, the in-room televisions segment accounted for the largest share of 51.5% of the global interactive patient engagement solutions market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising development of TV-based solutions and the increased adoption of in-room televisions by hospitals.

Inpatients more keen in adopting the interactive patient engagement solutions than outpatient

On the basis of type, the interactive patient engagement solutions market is segmented into inpatient and outpatient solutions. In 2020, the inpatient solutions segment accounted for the largest share of 84.9% of the interactive patient engagement solutions market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the need for improved patient care and favorable government initiatives for the adoption of these solutions.

North America To Witness Significant Growth From 2021 To 2026

In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of 60.9% of the interactive patient engagement solutions market. This market is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecasted period. The large share and the high growth of this market can be attributed to favorable government initiatives, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and rising awareness about digital healthcare products.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 25%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 40%

Tier 1 – 25%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 40% By Designation: C-level – 31%, Director-level – 36%, and Others – 33%

C-level – 31%, Director-level – 36%, and Others – 33% By Region: North America – 55%, Europe – 15%, APAC –25%, Rest of the World – 5%

Research Coverage

This report studies the Interactive patient engagement solutions market based on product, type, end user and region. The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth. It analyzes the opportunities and challenges in the market and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regions and respective countries.

