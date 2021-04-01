Interactive Kiosk Market Size study, by Offering, by Type, Panel Size and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Global Interactive Kiosk Market to reach USD 35.9 billion by 2027. Global Interactive Kiosk Market size is valued approximately at USD 25.0 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of more than 4.6% over the forecast period 2020-2027. An interactive kiosk in the system that delivers information or allows transactions for public. It is featured with hardware and software which provides access information and applications for visualizations in several industry verticals including education, corporate, retail, sports & entertainment, transportation, and others.

An interactive kiosk is the self-contained computer terminal that helps organization or enterprise to increase customer loyalty and decrease operational cost. As Interactive kiosk helps consumer to get control over their purchasing decisions, which will ensure higher degree of customer satisfaction, and also is able to capture large number of customers. With technological advancements, interactive kiosk takes up a larger role of engaging customers as compared to their primary role of customer service involving dissemination of information. It is used in various industries such as retail, travel, government, health-care, banking and financial services, and transportation.

The enhanced shopping experience for customers, lower investment costs than traditional outlets, enhanced applications other than conventional ones and innovations in touch screen display and glass technology are the factors responsible for the growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the introduction of products and services along with other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market.

For instance: in October 2018, imageHOLDERS launched modular kiosk with versatile and robust solutions named Mini POS system. It is all-in-one solution, designed to be versatile and has robust internal space of up to 3 devices. However, high setup cost and need for regular maintenance and rising cybercrime incidents is the major factor restraining the growth of global Interactive Kiosk market during the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

Kiosk Information Systems

Olea Kiosks Inc.

Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc.

Source Technologies

NCR Corporation

Diebold Nixdorf

Embross

Meridian Kiosks

Redyref Interactive Kiosks

The regional analysis of global Interactive Kiosk Market size is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing adoption advanced technologies has lead the growth of the market. Factors such as strong economic conditions, high customer adoption rates, high demand from the retail, entertainment, travel, finance, and healthcare industries will drive the market growth. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering:

Hardware

Software & Services

Type:

Bank Kiosks

Self-service Kiosks

Vending Kiosks

By Location:

Indoor

Outdoor

By Vertical:

Retail

Healthcare

Banking & Financial Services

Government

Transportation

Hospitality

Entertainment

Others

