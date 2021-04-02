Interactive Kiosk Market 2021 Business Scenario – NCR Corporation, Posiflex Technology, Inc. (Kiosk Information Systems, Inc.), SlabbKiosks

“Global Interactive Kiosk Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2018-2022 Edition)” research study is segmented on the basis of applications, technology, geography and types. The report provides a detailed Interactive Kiosk Industry Overview along with the analysis of industry’s gross margin, cost structure, consumption value, and sale price. The leading companies of the Interactive Kiosk Market, manufacturers, and distributors are profiled in the report along with the latest Industry development current and future trends.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Country Coverage

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. ROW

Company Coverage

1. NCR Corporation

2. Posiflex Technology, Inc. (Kiosk Information Systems, Inc.)

3. SlabbKiosks

4. Meridian Kiosks LL

Executive Summary

A kiosk refers to a physical unit (often including a display screen and a computer) that displays information or provides a service. Kiosks are usually installed in areas with high foot traffic, such as shopping malls, retail stores, etc. Kiosks can be broadly categorized into two types: Interactive Kiosks and Non-Interactive Kiosks.

Interactive kiosk is a stand-alone device that provide information and digital content for various purposes. Interactive kiosks are considered user-friendly, ensure flexibility, and does not require a human interaction. Interactive kiosks are rapidly becoming a huge part of consumers daily lives, and have gained popularity in different industrial verticals. The major benefits of interactive kiosks are: reduce business costs; improve the customers

buying experience, enhance customer service, provide accuracy and efficiency, serve more customers, help in saving time, and help in branding and advertising.

Interactive kiosks have a long history with continuously evolving next generation kiosks. The interactive kiosk market can be segmented on the basis of type (Bank Kiosk, Self-service Kiosk, and Vending Kiosk); component (Hardware, Software, and Services); location (Indoor, and Outdoor); and industry vertical (Retail, Hospitality, Transportation, Banking & Financial Services, Healthcare, Entertainment, and Others).

The global interactive kiosk market has increased significantly during the years 2017-2018 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2019-2023 tremendously. The interactive kiosk market is expected to increase due to rising adoption of interactive kiosks in retail sector, increasing demand for interactive kiosks at airports, escalating preference for contactless payments, increasing implementation of smart parking solutions, rapid urbanization, technological advancements, etc.

This report on Global Interactive Kiosk market is a detailed research study that helps provides answers and pertinent questions with respect to the emerging trends and growth opportunities in this industry. It helps identify each of the prominent barriers to growth, apart from identifying the trends within various application segments of the Global market for Interactive Kiosk. Collecting historical and recent data from various authentic resources and depending on all the factors and trends, the report presents a figurative estimate of the future market condition, along with compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Interactive Kiosk Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Interactive Kiosk Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

