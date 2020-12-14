Interactive Display Market Outlook By Size, Demand Status Of Type, Applications And Future Forecast

The global interactive display market reached a value of $9.2 billion in 2018, and it is predicted to generate revenue of over $16.4 billion in 2024, progressing at a 10.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2024), says a recent P&S Intelligence report. Interactive displays are based on two technologies, namely light-emitting diode (LED) and liquid crystal display (LCD).

In 2018, LCD interactive displays were more in demand, owing to their wide usage in educational institutes in countries such as China, the U.S., the U.K., Germany, and the U.A.E. Other than the education sector, interactive displays are also used in the industrial, retail, banking, financial services, & insurance (BFSI), transportation, corporate & government, and healthcare & hospitality sectors.

LCD as well as LED interactive displays come in the form of monitors, kiosks, tables, flat panels, video walls, and whiteboards. Hence, the need for a better learning experience in classrooms as well as more-efficient transportation operations is driving the requirement for interactive displays.

