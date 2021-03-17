Intensive care physicians: Spahn “couldn’t decide otherwise” | Free press

Much criticism comes from the Minister of Health after the decision to stop Astrazeneca vaccinations. But did Spahn have a choice? Experts doubt it.

Berlin (AP) – The head of the intensive care drug association DIVI, Uwe Janssens, has defended the decision of Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) to temporarily suspend vaccinations with the Astrazeneca preparation.

“Mr Spahn cannot decide otherwise when the experts of the Paul Ehrlich Institute put such a message on the table for him,” said the chairman of the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive and Emergency Medicine (DIVI) on Wednesday at Deutschlandfunk.

The Greens and the FDP, among others, recently criticized Spahn sharply. The suspension of corona vaccinations at Astrazeneca has undermined confidence in vaccination policy, said Green party chairman Katrin Göring-Eckardt. Wolfgang Kubicki, vice president of the FDP, called for the minister’s resignation. Suspension of vaccinations with Astrazeneca has been recommended by the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI), which is responsible for vaccine safety. According to information from the ministry, a total of eight cases of thrombosis (blood clots) in the cerebral veins in connection with the vaccination were reported in Germany on Tuesday evening, some of which were fatal.

Given the increasing number of new infections, Janssens said the doctors had already predicted this. After the openings, you now have to “row back,” he says, warning of increasing occupancy in intensive care units. The staff there are already “in a permanent mode of stress”.

