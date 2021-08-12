Intensive Care Physicians Request Vaccination Status Survey | free press

Berlin (dpa) – Intensive care physicians have called for an independent, representative population survey on the status of vaccination in Germany.

“Vaccination is the decisive success factor in the pandemic. We must do everything we can to strengthen confidence in the vaccination campaign,” said Gernot Marx, president of the German Interdisciplinary Association for Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (DIVI), the Funke media group’s papers. It is therefore important to quickly verify the difference between the official registration numbers and research data on vaccination coverage under 60 years of age reported by the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) through an independent, representative study.

According to a survey by the RKI, more adults in Germany seem to have been vaccinated at least once than has been officially registered so far. The difference with the so-called digital vaccination coverage monitoring (DIM), on which the vaccination dashboard is based, was especially noticeable in the age group from 18 to 59 years, according to an RKI report on the study. While in the survey called Covimo (short for: Covid-19 vaccination coverage monitoring) 79 percent of adults under the age of 60 stated that they had been vaccinated at least once, according to the official system that was 59 percent.

“Reliable figures are the basis for the acceptance of the Corona measures,” says Marx. “If the vaccination coverage in the 18- to 59-year-old group is actually much higher than reported, we would have a much more relaxed situation in view of the fall.”

Wissing: Uncertainty is “another burden”

FDP Secretary General Volker Wissing told Funke newspapers and the “Rheinische Post” that uncertainty about the actual vaccination rate was “another hurdle in managing this crisis”. The incidence values ​​and vaccination coverage would have concrete effects on people’s daily lives. “Now the vaccination quota, which is so important to the population’s herd immunity, is at stake because the federal government doesn’t have reliable numbers,” Wissing said in the Funke papers.

In addition, the general secretary of the FDP considers a paradigm shift in corona policy necessary. “We cannot just continue as before. The need to get to a new normal is increasing week by week,” he told the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung”.

Relationship between vaccination quotas and AfD support

The Federal Government’s Eastern Commissioner Marco Wanderwitz sees a direct link between the relatively low vaccination coverage in the new states and the high popularity of the AfD in these regions. “There is a clear link between the approval of the AfD and the rejection of vaccinations. He cannot be talked away,” the CDU politician told the Funke media group newspapers. The vast majority of AfD officials have acted aggressively against the vaccination and against all corona measures – “similar to former US President Donald Trump”. He therefore assumes that “we will see a corona wave in East Germany in the autumn due to the delta variant that will once again push the health system to its limits”.

AfD top candidate Alice Weidel reiterated her rejection of several rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated people in the corona policy. “We are for freedom for all citizens, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated,” she told Funke newspapers. You can catch a lot with hygiene and distance rules. The measures taken by the federal government, on the other hand, are completely exaggerated.

Social question

The head of the Paritätischer Wohlfahrtsverband, Ulrich Schneider, sees unequal treatment of people on low incomes at the end of the free tests decided by Prime Minister and Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) on Tuesday. “People who don’t want to be vaccinated for very personal reasons but only have a low income will be very stressed at the end of the free tests. For them, additional costs of 10 or 20 euros per week are a burden that can hardly be borne,” said Schneider of the “Rheinische Post”.

The chairman of the German Ethics Council, Alena Buyx, warned the state to be careful with the so-called 2G rule, which, for example, allows unvaccinated tested people, as opposed to vaccinated and recovering people, to be excluded from events. “From an ethical point of view, it is important to ensure that everyone in the pandemic participates as much as possible in social life and to have individual options – even if not all costs have to be borne by the state,” said Buyx of the “Rheinische After”. “Private providers are free to introduce the 2G rule, but the state must deal with the 2G rule very moderately and situationally.”