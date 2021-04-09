Intelligent Video (IV) Market 2021 COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Industry Challenges, CAGR, Business Overview And Forecast Research Study 2027
“Report Covers the Detailed Pre and Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Intelligent Video (IV) Market
This report contains market size and forecasts of Intelligent Video (IV) in Global, including the following market information:, Global Intelligent Video (IV) Market Revenue, 2016-2021, 2022-2027, ($ millions), Global top five companies in 2020 (%)
The global Intelligent Video (IV) market was valued at 2721.3 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 5308.7 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 18.2% during the forecast period., Market research has surveyed the Intelligent Video (IV) companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:, Global Intelligent Video (IV) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions), Global Intelligent Video (IV) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%), Camera-Based Systems, Server-Based Systems
China Intelligent Video (IV) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ millions), China Intelligent Video (IV) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%), BFSI, Government and Public, Industrial, Retail, Transport and Logistics, Others
Global Intelligent Video (IV) Market, By Region and Country, 2016-2021, 2022-2027 ($ Millions), Global Intelligent Video (IV) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2020 (%), North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic Countries, Benelux, Rest of Europe, Asia, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Rest of Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa,
Competitor Analysis, The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:, Total Intelligent Video (IV) Market Competitors Revenues in Global, by Players 2016-2021 (Estimated), ($ millions), Total Intelligent Video (IV) Market Competitors Revenues Share in Global, by Players 2020 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:, IBM, Cisco Systems, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Axis Communications AB, Siemens, Honeywell International, Inc., Panasonic, Verint Systems, Avigilon, Agent Video Intelligence, Inc., Objectvideo, Inc., Advantech, Infinova, Qognify, PureTech Systems, IntelliVision, VCA Technology,
