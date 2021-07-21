Intelligent Vending Machines Market by Application, Product Dispensed: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025

Intelligent Vending Machines Market Overview:

A vending machine is a device that dispenses items that are stored inside it in exchange of the inserted coins or tokens. An intelligent vending machine is an evolved vending machine that not only dispenses items but also, engages shoppers with the help of touch-screen controls, video, audio, scent, gesture-based interaction, and cashless payment. Typically, an intelligent vending machine dispenses items such as packaged food, beverages, and tobacco products.

The global intelligent vending machine market is driven by increase in demand for UI-based transactions and is supplemented by rise in the usage of cashless transactions, the trend of immediate gratification, surge in dependency on ATM cards and mobile banking, rapid digitization and penetration of internet across the globe. However, regulations regarding the sale of junk food and tobacco products hinder the growth of this market. This technology is mostly being implemented in the developed nations. The global intelligent vending machine market is currently in its nascent stage. However, breakthroughs in technology and changes in the consumer purchase patterns are expected to make way for rapid growth in the future.

The global intelligent vending machine market is segmented based on application, product dispensed, and region. By application, the market is segmented into QSR, shopping centers, offices, public transport, and others. By the product dispensed, the market is segmented into salty and savory snacks, bakery products, confectionery products, beverages, and others. By region, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the major players analyzed in this report are Azkoyen Group, Crane Co., FAS International S.P.A., Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Glory Ltd., Canteen, Ingenico S.A., Intel Corporation, Westomatic Vending Services Ltd., and Royal Vendors, Inc.

Key Benefits for Intelligent Vending Machines Market:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the global intelligent vending machine market from 2017 to 2025 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Porters five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplierbuyer network.

In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry. Market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking while providing a clear understanding of the present position of the key market players.

The report includes analyses of the regional as well as global market, key players, market segments, application areas, and growth strategies.

Intelligent Vending Machines Key Market Segments:

By Application

QSR

Shopping Centers

Public Transport

Others

By Product Dispensed

Salty and savory snacks

Bakery products

Confectionery products

Beverages

Others

By Region

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



