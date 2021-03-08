Intelligent Transportation System Industry 2021-2027- Market showing Huge Growth by Agero, Inc., Xerox Corporation, Lanner Electronics Incorporated, Nuance Communications, Inc., Denso Corporation

Intelligent transportation systems (ITS) is integrated application of information and communication technologies with an aim to provide highly efficient transportation related services and traffic management. In addition, ITS aids in improving the operational efficiency, enhancing road safety, maintaining sustainability of transportation networks and reducing traffic congestion. Various elements such as sensors, telematics, communication devices, and other data analysis applications form the integral components of an intelligent transportation system. Intelligent transportation system can be widely deployed in various applications as it makes use of parking availability system, collision avoidance system, and traffic enforcement camera among others.

The increasing number of vehicles leading to traffic congestion has contributed to the need of intelligent transportation system for advance traffic control measures, thereby, propelling the global ITS market. In addition, the global ITS market is bolstered as various governments across the world are framing specific programs and taking initiatives to implement ITS, owing to an alarming need of deploying an efficient transportation system. For instance, the U.S. Department of Transport (DOT) is focusing extensively upon manufacturing intelligent vehicles and deploying intelligent infrastructure. The U.S. DOT has started a Federal ITS program with an aim to make research initiatives, investigative study and support the deployment of the intelligent system through an organized investment. Furthermore, the implementation of ITS can contribute in significant pollution reduction, thereby, benefiting the environment.

Intelligent Transportation System Market 2021-2027 Global Industry research report explores analysis of historical data along with size, share, growth, demand and revenue of the global Intelligent Transportation System and estimates the future trend of market on the basis of this detailed study. The study shares market performance both in terms of volume and revenue and this factor which is useful & helpful to the business.

Global Intelligent Transportation System Market Study

The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the Intelligent Transportation System market during the forecast period, i.e., 2021–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

Major vendors covered in this report: Agero, Inc., Xerox Corporation, Lanner Electronics Incorporated, Nuance Communications, Inc., Denso Corporation, Q-Free ASA, Siemens AG, Hitachi, Ltd., WS Atkins PLC, EFKON AG, Iteris, Inc., Garmin Ltd., Telenav, Inc., TomTom International BV, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Thales Group, TransCore, LP, Addco LLC, Agero, Inc., Ricardo plc, and Sensys Networks, Inc

Intelligent Transportation System Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

