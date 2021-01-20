Intelligent Transport Systems Market Value Projected to Expand by 2023
Competitive Assessment
The Intelligent Transport Systems Market report includes global as well as emerging players:
- Redflex Holdings Limited
- THALES Company
- Garmin International Inc.
- BAE SYSTEMS PLC Company
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION
- Company profile
- SWOT analysis
- Main market information
- Market share
- Revenue, pricing and gross margin
The Intelligent Transport Systems Market report also provides data regarding the key countries in the defined regions.
Segmentation Analysis
By Product:
- each type, primarily split into-
- Advanced Traffic Management System
- Advanced Traveler Information System
- Advanced Vehicle Control System
- Commercial Vehicle Operation
- Advanced Public Transportation System
By application:
- Fleet Management
- Traffic Monitoring Systems
- Traffic Signal Control Systems
- Automotive Telematics
- Traveler Information
