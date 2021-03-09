Intelligent Speakers Market 2021: Historical Analysis, Global Industry Key Strategies, Segmentation, Application, Technology, Trends and Opportunities Forecasts to 2027

Global Intelligent Speakers Market is valued around USD 5387.4 Million in 2019 and expected to reach USD 17263.4 Million by 2026 with the CAGR of 18.1% over the forecast period””

Global Intelligent Speakers Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, and Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2020-2026. Increasing disposable income and rapid increase in the number of multifunctional AI based devices and upgrading technology with new systems are some factors driving the growth of the market.

Scope of the Global Intelligent Speakers Market Report:

An intelligent speaker is a speaker which starts with hot words which activates or indicates the speakers about user’s choice. Recently these speakers are coming in with inbuilt AI system. Which made it easy to use without touching just give it voice command and it’ll answer anything or play anything on user’s choice. Some companies are coming up in new idea which makes these speakers unique; as home facility is also being operated by AI systems totally it has various devices which can be connected to intelligent speakers. These devices can be operated through intelligent speakers. Smart devices which utilize Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and other protocol standards to increase usage beyond audio playback, like to regulate home automation devices also are counted under intelligent devices. It has various other features like, compatibility across a number of services and platforms, peer-to-peer connection through mesh networking, virtual assistants, and others. Each device have its own designated designed interface and features in-house, usually these are launched or controlled via application or home automation software. Some intelligent speakers also include a screen to show the user a visual response.

Global intelligent speakers’ market is segmented on the basis of intelligent virtual assistant, end user, by distribution channel, price and region & country level. On the basis of intelligent virtual assistant, the market is amazon alexa, google assistant, siri, cortana and others (aligenie, xiaomi al assistant, dueros, skt nugu, naver clova, and kakao). On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into personal and commercial. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into online, offline. On the basic on price, the market is segmented into low (less than USD 100), mid (USD 101 to USD 200) and premium (above USD 200).

The regions covered in this intelligent speaker’s market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of intelligent speakers is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Intelligent Speakers Companies:

Global Intelligent Speakers Market report covers prominent players like,

Amazon (US)

Harman International (US)

Apple (US)

Sonos (US)

Alphabet (US)

Bose (US)

Sony (Japan)

Onkyo (Japan)

Panasonic (Japan)

Alibaba (China)

Pioneer (Japan)

Altec Lansing (US)

Lenovo (US)

Xioami (China)

SK Telecom (South Korea)

Others.

Global Intelligent Speakers Market Dynamics-

Advanced technological requirements in AI are helping drive global business innovation and competitiveness. Indeed, it is arguable that global industries embrace of the AI technologies birthed from fundamental work in research labs and institutions, notably machine learning, has provided a key competitive advantage to all companies in maintaining a leadership role in the global economy. However, high cost of device; as per the prices for intelligent speakers globally its above USD 200 for premium speakers. Also, there are other factors like connectivity may hinder the market growth at some extent. Moreover, technological advancement, increasing numbers of users of AI based products like intelligent speakers and other devices; increasing demand for advance products could be the opportunity for the market

North America dominate the Intelligent Speakers Market

North America dominates the market of intelligent speakers. As per housewares, in the first 11 months of 2017, U.S. dollar sales of home automation products increased 40 percent, with strong growth across all device types. UK AI is developing on the foundation of the UK’s existing technology capability, which is comparatively strong by international standards. The turnover of the digital tech sector was estimated at EUR 170 billion in 2015, representing a growth rate of 22% over the previous five years. The UK now has 1.64 million digital tech jobs, and the growth rate of that employment market was more than double that of non-digital jobs between 2011 and 2015. Due to its rising population Asia Pacific is growing market for intelligent speakers’ and also lower hospital treatment cost compare to other regions.

Key Benefits for Global Intelligent Speakers Market Reports –

Global market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

Global Intelligent Speakers Market Segmentation –

By Intelligent Virtual Assistant: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Siri, Cortana, Others (AliGenie, Xiaomi Al Assistant, DuerOS, SKT NUGU, Naver Clova, and Kakao)

By End User: Personal, Commercial

By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

By Price: Low (Less than USD 100), Mid (USD 101 to USD 200), Premium (Above USD 200),

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

