Intelligent PDU Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Trends by Manufacturers, Regions, Application & Forecast to 2027

The research and analysis conducted in Intelligent PDU Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Intelligent PDU industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Intelligent PDU Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

The Global Intelligent PDU Market is expected to reach USD 5.58 billion by 2025, from USD 1.25 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Intelligent Power Distribution Unit is defined as the networked power distribution unit which helps in increasing the efficiency of data centres along with real-time remote power monitoring, data centre infrastructure integration, environmental monitoring and others. There are various advantages of intelligent PDU such as identifying the high power consumption equipment by using port monitoring. Real-time remote monitoring helps to understand the difference between usage and capacity whilew use logs helps to identify erratic power consumption. It increases the efficiency of power distribution unit and others. It also helps to utilize any data centre manager for maintaining time and reducing cost.

Company such as The Siemon Company (U.S.) provides intelligent power distribution units. It is beneficial for reducing energy cost, optimizing power capacity, increasing the efficiencies of data centres, managing and optimizing power capacity and it provides single and 3-phase voltages.

In 2014, Eaton (Ireland) company has launches rack (G3) power distribution units (PDUs). Power distribution units G3 models operate continuously without any interruption at temperatures up to 60 degrees Celsius. It is designed in such a way that IT and data centre manager effectively provide advanced power-monitoring capabilities.

Hence, Due to various recent developments by company it will affect the growth of market in future.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demand for cloud computing worldwide

Rising demand for intelligent products in datacentres

Increasing demand for high-power capacities in high power density environments

Rising environmental and safety concerns across developed countries

Higher implementation cost of an intelligent PDU as compared to basic PDU

Market Segmentation: Global Intelligent PDU Market

The global intelligent PDU market is segmented based on type, power phase, application and geographical segments.

Based on type, the global intelligent PDU market is segmented in metered, monitored, automatic transfer switch.

Based on power phase, the global intelligent PDU market is segmented in single phase, three phases.

Based on application, the global intelligent PDU market is segmented in datacentres, industrial power solutions and VoIP phone systems.

Based on geography, the global intelligent PDU market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Intelligent PDU Market

The global intelligent PDU market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of intelligent PDU unit market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Intelligent PDU Market

Some of the major players operating in the global intelligent PDU market are Cyber Power Systems (US), Raritan (US), Schneider Electric (France), Vertiv (US), Eaton (Ireland), The Siemon Company (U.S.), LEGRAND.COM(France), TIM Infratech(India), CYBER SWITCHING(U.S.), PDU Experts (U.K. ), NETRACK(India), Elcom International(India), Geist(U.S.), powertekpdus(Spain)among others.

Key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the all inclusive Intelligent PDU report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Global Intelligent PDU market report contains comprehensive and thorough insights which are based on business intelligence.

Major Highlights of Intelligent PDU market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Intelligent PDU market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Intelligent PDU market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Intelligent PDU market.

