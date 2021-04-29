Intelligent Manhole Cover Market 2021 to 2025 – Market Insights and Outlook Post COVID-19 Pandemic Intelligent Manhole Cover Market is rising rapidly as population is increasing exponentially, needing improved public and community services to accommodate residents, building and transportation sectors are growing rapidly with the rising population

Intelligent manhole covers incorporate manhole covers into a special monitoring system. The key role of the intelligent manhole cover is to sense the opening of the manhole cover and to sound an alarm to the monitoring system. Demand for manhole covers is growing mainly due to rising economic growth in developing regions. Countries are moving toward advanced infrastructure systems and are investing heavily in the construction industry; this is expected to drive developments in the global manhole cover business.

Global Intelligent Manhole Cover Market: Dynamics

Increasing demand for new construction The global population is increasing exponentially, needing improved public and community services to accommodate residents. Building and transportation sectors are growing rapidly with the rising population. Growth in urban construction and creation of highways, buildings, and airports is likely to lead to greater usage of manhole covers. Therefore, growth in the construction sector provides an opportunity to the intelligent manhole cover companies to fill the demand. Moreover, restoration of old and damaged infrastructure offers opportunities to the intelligenct manhole covers market, especially in the composite covers segment. The composite covers segment is projected to expand at a significant pace in the coming years. The cement based composite material intelligent mahole cover market is projected to grow at a substantial rate in the coming years.



North America Led the Global Intelligent Manhole Cover Market in 2019

Based on region, the global intelligent manhole cover market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America held dominant share of the global intelligent manhole cover market in 2019. It is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. The U.S. and Canada are the major countries that drive the intelligent manhole cover market in this region.

The intelligent manhole cover market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are some of the major countries which drive the market in this region. Improving economic prosperity in developing countries is projected to boost urban and civic services. This in turn is likely to improve municipal infrastructure operations in the area and thus augment manhole cover use.

Key Players Operating in the Global Intelligent Manhole Cover Market

Key players operating in the global intelligent manhole cover market are listed below:

Pipelife

X-LOGIC

Tianlong Technology

Xinguang Intelligence Science

Shenzhen Chonggao Technology

Hangzhou Youruo Technology

Co-Creation Safety Forever

Yuandi Technology

