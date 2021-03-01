Intelligent Lighting Market Tremendous Growth with Top Key Players – Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd (Harman Professional France SAS), Coemar Lighting Srl, High End Systems Inc

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The intelligent lighting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.40% over the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Companies operating in the Global Intelligent Lighting Market profiled in the report:– Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd (Harman Professional France SAS), Coemar Lighting Srl, High End Systems Inc, Guangzhou guanghong Stage Lighting Equipment Co., Ltd., Clay Paky SpA, PR Lighting Ltd., Chauvet & Sons Inc., ADJ Products, LLC., ROBE LIGHTING S. R. O, GTD America Technology Inc., Elation Professional Lighting Inc

Scope of the Report

The scope of the study for the intelligent lighting market has considered the companies offering these type of lighting solutions for a wide range of applications across the geographical regions.

Key Market Trends

Outdoor Application to Grow Significantly

– As the LED is becoming the most preferred light source by every individual for both residential as well as commercial purposes, the adoption on the number of intelligent lighting has increased over the years including wash, beam, and spotlights.

– The emphasis on building iconic architectures has been significant across the world. Also, for making the experience more enhanced, the intelligent lightings are being installed. For instance, in July 2019, the grand mosque was built with an exceptional structure having a 262-foot main dome and four minaret towers rising to a height of 351 feet. It is deployed with 2,556 intelligent lighting fixtures. Further installation of such large iconic infrastructures is expected to drive the demand for outdoor application of intelligent lightings.

– Moreover, there has been a continuous increase in the number of outdoor concerts organized worldwide. According to the Pollstar, in 2018 over 7.7 million tickets got sold considering only leading 20 concert sites in the world.

Global Intelligent Lighting Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

Market Segment by Type , covers:

LED

HID

Laser

Market Segment by Applications , covers:

Theaters and Concerts

TV Studios

Commercial Places

Other End Users

Regional Analysis For Intelligent Lighting Market:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Research Methodology :

Intelligent Lighting Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Intelligent Lighting Market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

