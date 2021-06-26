Intelligent Email Protection Software Market May Set Massive Growth by 2026 | Cisco, Proofpoint, Mimecast

The latest study released on the Global Intelligent Email Protection Software Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Intelligent Email Protection Software market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.

Definition and Brief Information about Intelligent Email Protection Software:

Intelligent email protection software is a comprehensive email security platform that prevents web-based threats and ensures employee compliance. The gateways route incoming email content through spam filters and scan content before it can be transported beyond a firewall. These gateways contain a kind of labeling or user governance system to identify malicious actors and to prevent them from engaging in future communication. The archiving functions in intelligent email protection software help companies to record previous messages for both compliance and reference purposes. Organizations choose secure email gateway tools to add additional security measures to internal and outgoing communications. Businesses can prevent cybercriminals from compromising their network and stealing their data, and ensure that their operations remain compliant. These tools overlap with both an email encryption software and email anti-spam software but offer a broader platform. Intelligent email protection software combines the functions of both tools and offers additional security and archiving functions. In order to qualify for inclusion in the category of intelligent email protection software, a product must filter or scan emails for viruses, spam or other malware, identify and block potentially dangerous content, encrypt communications securely, archive functions for the Provide compliant storage and facilitate whitelisting or blocking functions to control suspicious accounts.

This Report also covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers such as: Cisco (United States),Symantec (United States),Proofpoint (United States),TitanHQ (Ireland),Mimecast (United Kingdom),SolarWinds (United States),Retruster (United States),Egress Software (United Kingdom),Spambrella (United States),VIPRE Security (United States),Cofense Inc. (United States),Forcepoint (United States),Trend Micro (Japan),Agari (United States)

Market Trends:

Convergence of Technologies

Increasing Popularity of Intelligent Email Protection Software

Market Drivers:

Rising Need for Data Security and Privacy Concerns

The Rising Cases of Cybercrimes and Cyberattacks

Growth of Enormous Amount of Data

Market Opportunities:

Increasing Spendings on Research and Development

The Global Intelligent Email Protection Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (On-premises, Cloud), Application (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Platform (Android, Windows, Linux, IOS), Industry Vertical (Telecom and IT, Healthcare, Government Sector, Media and Entertainment, Banking and Insurance, Others), Features (Advanced Threat Intelligence/Protection, On-prem Deployment, Others), Device Used (PC, Laptops, Smartphones, Others)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Intelligent Email Protection Software Market:

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

Chapter 2 – COVID-19 Impacts on Intelligent Email Protection Software Market

Chapter 3 – Intelligent Email Protection Software Market – Type Analysis

Chapter 4 – Intelligent Email Protection Software Market – Application/End-User Analysis

Chapter 5 – Intelligent Email Protection Software Market – Geographical Analysis

Chapter 6 – Intelligent Email Protection Software Market – Competitive Analysis

Chapter 7 – Company Profiles

Chapter 8 – Intelligent Email Protection Software Industry Analysis

Chapter 9 – Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy

Chapter 10 – Marketing Strategy Analysis

Chapter 11 – Report Conclusion and Key Insights

Chapter 12 – Research Approach and Methodology

