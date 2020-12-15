Intelligent Electronic Devices Market Size, Share, Growth, Challenges, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Intelligent Electronic Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global intelligent electronic devices market grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2014-2019. An intelligent electronic device (IED) is utilized in industrial control systems (ICS) to automate the power systems. It incorporates a human-machine interface (HMI) software for testing, commissioning, and performing fault analysis and real-time synchronization of event reporting. It controls self and external circuits, runs advanced local control intelligence, and offers remote, regional, and substation data acquisition in network analysis. As a result, it is widely used across several industries, such as automotive, energy, oil and gas, chemicals and petrochemicals, healthcare, food and beverage, water, and wastewater treatment.

The growing automation trends pertaining to industrial processes is augmenting the global IEDs market. Moreover, the increasing requirement to minimize transmission and power distribution (T&D) losses, including fluctuation and outages in power lines, is also driving the market growth. In line with this, the growing traction towards substation automation in solar power systems, along with rising demand for renewable energy sources, is further bolstering the market growth. Additionally, several governments are emphasizing on the deployment of smart meters for enabling power automation with optimal capital assets and lesser human intervention. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global intelligent electronic devices market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global intelligent electronic devices market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2020-2025. Our report has categorized the market based on region, type and end use industry.

Breakup by Type:

Digital Relay

Voltage Regulator

Protection Relay

Circuit Breaker

Load Tap Changer

Recloser Controller

Capacitor Bank Switch

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Automotive

Healthcare

Oil and Gas

Petrochemical

Chemical

Food and Beverages

Energy and Power

Waste and Wastewater Treatment

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America United States Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others

Latin America Brazil Mexico Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape Key Player:

ABB Ltd.

Black & Veatch Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited (Avantha Group)

Eaton Corporation Inc

Honeywell International Inc

Landis Gyr Inc.

Open Systems International Inc.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

S & C Electric Company

Schneider Electric S.E.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Toshiba Corporation

Trilliant Networks Inc

