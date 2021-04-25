Intelligent Business Process Management Suites (iBPMS) Market 2020 – Overview and Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Market Status and Forecast by Players, Regions to 2027

Latest market research report on Global Intelligent Business Process Management Suites (iBPMS) Market published by Global Market Monitor, offers updated COVID-19 Impacts on global or regional Intelligent Business Process Management Suites (iBPMS) market.

The intelligent business process management suite (iBPMS) market is the natural evolution of the earlier BPMS market, adding more capabilities for greater intelligence within business processes. Capabilities such as validation (process simulation, including “what if”) and verification (logical compliance), optimization, and the ability to gain insight into process performance have been included in many BPMS offerings for several years. iBPMSs have added enhanced support for human collaboration such as integration with social media, mobile-enabled process tasks, streaming analytics and real-time decision management.

Major Manufacture:

To gain insight into the competitive landscape, the report includes an overview of key players in the Intelligent Business Process Management Suites (iBPMS) market, including:

Oracle

bpmbnline

AgilePoint

IBM

PMG

Genpact

Axon Ivy

TIBCO Software

K2

Bonitasoft

BP Logix

Software AG

AuraPortal

Bizagi

Pegasystems

Appian

Newgen Software

By application:

Manufacturing

Retail

Financial

Government

Others

Intelligent Business Process Management Suites (iBPMS) Market: Type Outlook

Cloud-based

On-premises

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Intelligent Business Process Management Suites (iBPMS) Market

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Intelligent Business Process Management Suites (iBPMS) Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Intelligent Business Process Management Suites (iBPMS) Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Intelligent Business Process Management Suites (iBPMS) Market in Major Countries

7 North America Intelligent Business Process Management Suites (iBPMS) Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Intelligent Business Process Management Suites (iBPMS) Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Intelligent Business Process Management Suites (iBPMS) Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Intelligent Business Process Management Suites (iBPMS) Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

Regional Segment Analysis

The report focuses on detailed analysis of major regions like North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia), and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

Intelligent Business Process Management Suites (iBPMS) Market Intended Audience:

– Intelligent Business Process Management Suites (iBPMS) manufacturers

– Intelligent Business Process Management Suites (iBPMS) traders, distributors, and suppliers

– Intelligent Business Process Management Suites (iBPMS) industry associations

– Product managers, Intelligent Business Process Management Suites (iBPMS) industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

– Market Research and consulting firms

Key questions answered in the report

What will the market size and growth rate be in 2026?

What segment or region will drive or lead market growth and what are the reasons?

How will market drivers, constraints and future opportunities affect market dynamics and subsequent analysis of relevant trends?

What key strategies are used by top vendors to increase revenue?

