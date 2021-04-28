Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices Market Size, Share, Global Industry Forecast Shared in this Report 2020-2027

Global Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices Market

The Qualiket Research report titled Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices Market offers detailed information & overview about the prominent factors required to make well informed business decision. This is latest report which includes the definition, key applications of the product as well as the manufacturing technology employed for such production. The Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices Market report has been examined in detail to gain an understanding of the competitive landscape recent trends covered in the relevant industry. This report also covers the price margins of the product, with risk factors which are associated with manufacturers.

Asthma is a type of chronic disease of lungs which causes breathing difficulties. Wheezing, Coughing, tightness in chest especially at night, shortness of breath, and fatigue are the common symptoms of asthma. Also, dust excess heat, cold air, stress, certain allergies like foods, smoke, cigarette, house dust, pollen, perfumes, and pollution can cause the asthma. Asthma monitoring devices are used to monitor symptoms of the condition to prevent asthma attack, and morbidity.

Increase in pollution across the globe is the major driving factor which expected to boost the growth of global intelligent asthma monitoring devices market. Pollution is the main factor which causes the asthma. For instance, in according to (CDC) Centers for Disease Control Prevention around 27 million people in U.S. suffered from asthma. Furthermore, increase in geriatric population as well as increase in investment in healthcare sector is expected to propel the global intelligent asthma monitoring devices market growth.

However, product recall is the major restraining factor which expected to hamper the global intelligent asthma monitoring devices market growth. For instance, in February 2018, Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) had recalled Asthma Inhalers which manufactured by GSK due to manufacturing errors. Also, lack of skilled healthcare professionals will affect the growth of global intelligent asthma monitoring devices market.

Global Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices Market Segmentation

Global Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices Market is segmented into product type such as Inhalers, Nebulizers, and Others, by technology such as Manually Operated Inhalers, Digitally Operated Inhalers, and Others. Further Global Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices Market is segmented into end user such as Hospitals, Clinics, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Others.

Also, Global Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Global Intelligent Asthma Monitoring Devices Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Koninklijke Philips N.V., Vectura Group Plc., Propeller Health, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Adherium Limited, AstraZeneca Plc., Cohero Health Inc., 3M, and GlaxoSmithKline pic.

