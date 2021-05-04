Intelligent Apps Market by Technology Advancement and Future Outlook 2021 -IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Google LLC, Apple Inc.

The Global Intelligent Apps Market Report Forecasts 2021 – 2025 provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The intelligent apps market is expected to register a growth at a CAGR of 29.8% over the forecast period (2020-2025).

Top Key Players in the Global Intelligent Apps Market: IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Google LLC, Apple Inc., Microsift Corporatio, Baidu Inc., Amazon Web Services, SAP SE, Salesforce.com, Intel Corporation, HP Enterprises, Clarifi Inc.

Industry News and Updates:

– May 2020 – Microsoft Corporation announced that its intelligent app Cortana will be integrated with voice assistant to the Teams iOS app. Instead of removing the voice assistant entirely from its library, The company is integrating Cortana into its other apps, including Teams. Cortana reportedly will respond to a users voice request to make a call or join a meeting from an iPhone.

– December 2019 – GE Healthcare launched more than 30 new intelligent applications and smart devices dedicated to drive efficiency in the radiology department. With this, the company is aimed to double the productivity and cost savings for systems by the year 2025. Additionally, clinicians will be benefited from the new technologies through intuitive workflows, improved diagnostic confidence, and less rework by allowing them to spend more time with patients.

Key Market Trends

Media and Entertainment Industry to Grow Significantly

– The broadcast and media companies are actively seeking to extend their content reach to the right where it is needed. Also, with the increasing number of people subscribing to OTT platforms, manual tagging of content is close to impossible with the time, as they need to process the massive volume of data. Hence, companies are making efforts to deploy or develop intelligent applications for users with value-added experiences.

– Netflix has the largest internet traffic source with almost 15% of downstream traffic. In 2019, Netflix was edged out by HTTP Media Stream, which is an HTTP-based adaptive bitrate streaming communications protocol developed by Apple Inc. The streaming channel has the most subscribers among the top five OTT providers with 138 million till 2019.

– According to the Global Internet Phenomena Report published by Sandvine, HTTP Media Stream, Netflix, and YouTube are in the top 5 for downstream bandwidth in each region (Americas, EMEA, APAC) and they drive overall video consumption.

Regional Analysis:

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Intelligent Apps market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This Intelligent Apps Market report addresses:

– The Market size from 2015-2020

– Expected market growth until 2025

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

