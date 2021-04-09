Intelligent Apps Market 2021 Latest Advancement and Precise Outlook – 2025: IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Google LLC, Apple Inc., Microsift Corporatio

The Intelligent Apps Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry and information regarding market size, share, growth, cost structure, Intelligent Apps market competition landscape, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025. The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Intelligent Apps market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the market and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The intelligent apps market is expected to register a growth at a CAGR of 29.8% over the forecast period (2020-2025).

Top Companies in the Intelligent Apps Market: IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Google LLC, Apple Inc., Microsift Corporatio, Baidu Inc., Amazon Web Services, SAP SE, Salesforce.com, Intel Corporation, HP Enterprises, Clarifi Inc., and others.

Market Overview:

– The increasing smartphone penetration across the world has been one of the major factors driving the market growth for intelligent apps globally. According to the 2020 published report by GSMA, there are over 3.5 billion smartphone users worldwide by the end of January 2020. The figure has shown an increase of over 30 million from that in the previous year.

– In the manufacturing sector, the importance of intelligent apps is rapidly increasing which are based on a SaaS analytical cloud application that acquires, stores, and makes the decision for operational data from shop floor systems including, equipment, machines, sensors, test stations, simulation machines combined with data from ERP and HCMs. AI and ML are the key technologies that are highly being used for understanding patterns and correlations to maximize productivity by mitigating quick decisions in case of downtime.

– Amid the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19, most of the countries worldwide have mandated the work from home. Being the software industry, it is hit at a lower level. Companies have been able to deliver the required intelligent applications. Moreover, this pandemic has also created opportunities for the market. The Indian government has introduced the Arogya Setu app to track and spread awareness about the COVID-19 in the country. To date, the app has generated over 9.8 crores downloads within the country.

Some of the key developments in the market are:

– May 2020 – Microsoft Corporation announced that its intelligent app Cortana will be integrated with voice assistant to the Teams iOS app. Instead of removing the voice assistant entirely from its library, The company is integrating Cortana into its other apps, including Teams. Cortana reportedly will respond to a user’s voice request to make a call or join a meeting from an iPhone.

– December 2019 – GE Healthcare launched more than 30 new intelligent applications and smart devices dedicated to drive efficiency in the radiology department. With this, the company is aimed to double the productivity and cost savings for systems by the year 2025. Additionally, clinicians will be benefited from the new technologies through intuitive workflows, improved diagnostic confidence, and less rework by allowing them to spend more time with patients.

Key Market Trends

North America Region to Witness Significant Growth

– North America region is one of the dominating regions for software development and innovation. Companies including Microsoft, Google, IBM, and Oracle are some of the major companies offering intelligent apps based in the region. Microsoft Corporation’s Cortana is one of the best intelligent apps being used in daily lives. The app is a personal assistant app offering functionalities such as keeping track of important files and documents, setting reminders, etc.

– California-based GrayMeta is infusing its development platform with intelligent technology that analyses a customer’s file systems on-premise and cloud with the help of computer vision and other AI services. The platform reduces the time consumption for manual review and tag content, resulting in increased process speed. With this development, the company has mentioned of reducing operational cost, as the cost is associated with the volume of computation used.

– Moreover, the smartphone manufacturers in the region are focusing on producing hardware components in accordance with the current trend for intelligent apps. For instance, the recently launched Apple iPhone SE is equipped with A13 Bionic chip for 5 trillion operations per second capacity, two ML accelerators on the CPU to balance performance and efficiency. The combination of A13 Bionic and iOS 13 has enhanced the intelligent app’s capability in smartphones.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Intelligent Apps Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

