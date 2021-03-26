Intelligent Apps Market 2021 Business Scenario – IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Google LLC, Apple Inc.

Intelligent Apps Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecast (2020 – 2025)

Intelligent Apps market has been thoroughly scrutinized and then carefully demarcated by geographic locations which are based on major economic regions and their topographical regions. Growing competition and the changing market dynamics has been highlighted. Aggressive market players are profiled with attributes of company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio and recent developments. The Market share and Market size prominent players for 2020 to 2025 are profiled in this report.

The Intelligent Apps market is highly competitive and consists of a number of major players: IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Google LLC, Apple Inc., Microsift Corporatio, Baidu Inc., Amazon Web Services, SAP SE, Salesforce.com, Intel Corporation, HP Enterprises, Clarifi Inc.

Scope of the Report

The intelligent apps market is expected to register a growth at a CAGR of 29.8% over the forecast period (2020-2025). Advanced technology such as Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) is continuously transforming businesses in every industry. From movie recommendations on Netflix, or suggested products on Amazon, to personalized ads from Google, intelligent apps have become part of everyone’s daily life.



Key Market Trends

Media and Entertainment Industry to Grow Significantly

– The broadcast and media companies are actively seeking to extend their content reach to the right where it is needed. Also, with the increasing number of people subscribing to OTT platforms, manual tagging of content is close to impossible with the time, as they need to process the massive volume of data. Hence, companies are making efforts to deploy or develop intelligent applications for users with value-added experiences.

– Netflix has the largest internet traffic source with almost 15% of downstream traffic. In 2019, Netflix was edged out by HTTP Media Stream, which is an HTTP-based adaptive bitrate streaming communications protocol developed by Apple Inc. The streaming channel has the most subscribers among the top five OTT providers with 138 million till 2019.

– According to the Global Internet Phenomena Report published by Sandvine, HTTP Media Stream, Netflix, and YouTube are in the top 5 for downstream bandwidth in each region (Americas, EMEA, APAC) and they drive overall video consumption.

North America Region to Witness Significant Growth

– North America region is one of the dominating regions for software development and innovation. Companies including Microsoft, Google, IBM, and Oracle are some of the major companies offering intelligent apps based in the region. Microsoft Corporation’s Cortana is one of the best intelligent apps being used in daily lives. The app is a personal assistant app offering functionalities such as keeping track of important files and documents, setting reminders, etc.

– California-based GrayMeta is infusing its development platform with intelligent technology that analyses a customer’s file systems on-premise and cloud with the help of computer vision and other AI services. The platform reduces the time consumption for manual review and tag content, resulting in increased process speed. With this development, the company has mentioned of reducing operational cost, as the cost is associated with the volume of computation used.

– Moreover, the smartphone manufacturers in the region are focusing on producing hardware components in accordance with the current trend for intelligent apps. For instance, the recently launched Apple iPhone SE is equipped with A13 Bionic chip for 5 trillion operations per second capacity, two ML accelerators on the CPU to balance performance and efficiency. The combination of A13 Bionic and iOS 13 has enhanced the intelligent app’s capability in smartphones.



What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

–Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

–Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

–Analytical Tools: Intelligent Apps Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyzed the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

